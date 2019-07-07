PDF Solutions, Inc. (PDFS) Reaches $13.45 Formed H&S; 1 Analysts Are Bullish Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Century Aluminum had 8 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, January 14 by Berenberg. The stock of Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, February 22. The stock of Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Morgan Stanley. See Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) latest ratings:

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $10 New Target: $9 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $15 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

14/01/2019 Broker: Berenberg Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Hold Old Target: $10 New Target: $9 Upgrade

PDF Solutions, Inc. (PDFS) formed H&S with $12.24 target or 9.00% below today’s $13.45 share price. PDF Solutions, Inc. (PDFS) has $436.17 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.45. About 39,890 shares traded. PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) has risen 8.16% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.73% the S&P500. Some Historical PDFS News: 08/05/2018 – PDF Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 09/05/2018 – PDF Solutions Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northland for May. 16; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Exits Position in PDF Solutions; 19/04/2018 – DJ PDF Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDFS); 08/05/2018 – PDF Solutions 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 08/05/2018 – PDF Solutions Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northland for May. 15; 07/03/2018 Foxit Launches PDF Compressor for Linux; 08/05/2018 – PDF SOLUTIONS 1Q ADJ EPS 7C, EST. 10C; 14/05/2018 – Granahan Investment Management Exits Position in PDF Solutions

Analysts await PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, up 28.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by PDF Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 8 investors sold PDF Solutions, Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 23.12 million shares or 4.50% less from 24.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc has invested 0% in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS). Millennium Management Limited Liability invested in 0% or 16,653 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc invested in 0% or 79,923 shares. Sector Pension Board stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS). Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 10,816 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Td Asset Management has 0% invested in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) for 47,363 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company invested in 10,712 shares. Principal Fin Gru accumulated 223,047 shares. Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS). Morgan Stanley owns 8,762 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 5,777 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 42,697 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0% in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS). State Street has invested 0% in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS).

The stock increased 2.55% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $6.83. About 657,240 shares traded. Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) has declined 55.06% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CENX News: 30/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Had Electrical Failure at the Sebree Aluminum Smelter; 08/03/2018 – Ross says U.S. steel firms to benefit from increased production; 03/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM SAYS RESTARTS RUNNING ON TIME AND ON BUDGET; 08/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS TARIFFS ARE NOT EFFECTIVE FOR ANOTHER 15 DAYS; 06/04/2018 – COLUMN-An aluminium mirror on Trump’s tariff tornado: Andy Home; 03/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM 1Q REV. $454.5M, EST. $443.4M; 08/03/2018 – Bess expects Century Aluminum will be able to bring its Kentucky plant from 40 percent of capacity to 100 percent; 09/04/2018 – Russia’s Pain is Century Aluminum’s Gain — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Says Facility’s Other Two Potlines Were Unaffected; 08/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS U.S. REMAINS OPEN TO MODIFYING, REMOVING TARIFFS FOR INDIVIDUAL NATIONS

More notable recent Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (AHH) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Century Aluminum Company’s (NASDAQ:CENX) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Century (CENX) Down 23.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Century Aluminum Stock Dropped Today – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Century Aluminum (CENX) Q1 Earnings, Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $28,900 activity. 5,000 Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) shares with value of $28,900 were bought by Michelmore Andrew G.