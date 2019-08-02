PDF Solutions, Inc. (PDFS) Reaches $12.62 After 4.00% Down Move; ABM Industries (ABM) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. ABM Industries had 7 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Robert W. Baird. Maxim Group maintained ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Maxim Group has “Buy” rating and $45 target. Maxim Group maintained the shares of ABM in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. See ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) latest ratings:

05/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Sector Weight Initiates Coverage On

30/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Rating: Buy New Target: $45 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Hold New Target: $37 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Rating: Buy New Target: $45 Maintain

23/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

14/02/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

The stock of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.89% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $12.62. About 88,888 shares traded. PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) has risen 27.63% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PDFS News: 08/05/2018 – PDF Solutions 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 14/05/2018 – Granahan Investment Management Exits Position in PDF Solutions; 08/05/2018 – PDF SOLUTIONS 1Q ADJ EPS 7C, EST. 10C; 09/05/2018 – PDF Solutions Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northland for May. 16; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Exits Position in PDF Solutions; 08/05/2018 – PDF Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 08/05/2018 – PDF Solutions Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northland for May. 15; 19/04/2018 – DJ PDF Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDFS); 07/03/2018 Foxit Launches PDF Compressor for LinuxThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $409.25 million company. It was reported on Aug, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $12.12 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:PDFS worth $16.37M less.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 8 investors sold PDF Solutions, Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 23.12 million shares or 4.50% less from 24.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 29,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comml Bank Of Mellon Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS). Whittier owns 57 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS). Principal Fin Gru has invested 0% of its portfolio in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS). Arrowstreet Cap L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 115,828 shares. 42,818 were reported by Arizona State Retirement Sys. State Street holds 783,519 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,929 shares. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS). Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 793 shares. Amer Group Inc stated it has 0% in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS). Goldman Sachs reported 80,733 shares stake. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 156,897 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS).

More notable recent PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PDF Solutions® Reports Second Fiscal Quarter Results – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “PDF Solutions® Announces Second Fiscal Quarter Financial Results Release Date – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PDF Solutions (PDFS) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Novo Provides Egina Update – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

PDF Solutions, Inc. provides infrastructure technologies and services to enhance yield and optimize performance of integrated circuits in the United States, Germany, Taiwan, China, South Korea, and internationally. The company has market cap of $409.25 million. It offers manufacturing process solutions; volume manufacturing solutions; design-for-inspection (DFI) solutions; and design-for-manufacturability (DFM) solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Characterization Vehicle (CV) infrastructure, which includes CV test chips, pdCV analysis software, and pdFasTest electrical testers; DFI infrastructure that comprises DFI on-chip instruments, eProbe contactless E-beam tool, and Exensio Â–char DFI software; FIRE software, which analyzes an IC design to compute its systematic and random yield loss; and Template technology that includes Templatyzer software and IP for identifying and developing a set of layout patterns.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ABM Industries Incorporated shares while 43 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.84 million shares or 5.43% less from 68.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William & Company Il invested in 0% or 8,500 shares. State Street Corp holds 6.49 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Citigroup has invested 0% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement System has 0% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 105,020 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Franklin Resource stated it has 0.03% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Wasatch Advsr holds 80,158 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0% or 7,987 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited reported 0.03% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Whittier Trust Communications reported 1,000 shares stake. Walthausen Ltd Liability Corp owns 383,983 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Com has invested 0.06% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Swiss Natl Bank reported 120,000 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo reported 0.64% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Arrowmark Colorado Lc stated it has 4.16 million shares or 1.42% of all its holdings.

The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $40.72. About 97,569 shares traded. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 36.39% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 30/04/2018 – Cardtronics Extends ABM and Payments Agreement with Meridian; 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Extends ABM Collaboration with Salesforce Pardot; 27/04/2018 – Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is Investigating ABM Industries Inc. (ABM) on Behalf of its Shareholders; 13/03/2018 – Oklahoma State University Teams Up with ABM for Athletic Facilities’ Maintenance; 25/05/2018 – ABM Industries Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 07/05/2018 – ABM RESOURCES NL – ENTERS NON-BINDING HEADS OF AGREEMENT WITH A UNIT OF NEWCREST MINING TO ADVANCE EXPLORATION ON EURO PROJECT IN NORTHERN TERRITORY; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.00 TO $2.10 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – ABM Industries Short-Interest Ratio Rises 86% to 10 Days; 11/04/2018 – LAFC Engages ABM for Grand Opening and Ongoing Maintenance of Banc of California Stadium; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.88 TO $1.98 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (CORRECTS PERIOD)