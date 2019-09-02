PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) and Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Contrasting side by side

Both PDF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) and Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TYL) are Technical & System Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDF Solutions Inc. 13 4.69 N/A -0.31 0.00 Tyler Technologies Inc. 221 9.90 N/A 3.38 69.04

Demonstrates PDF Solutions Inc. and Tyler Technologies Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDF Solutions Inc. 0.00% -5% -4.4% Tyler Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 7.5%

Risk & Volatility

PDF Solutions Inc. is 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.31 beta. Tyler Technologies Inc. has a 0.93 beta and it is 7.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

PDF Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 while its Quick Ratio is 6.9. On the competitive side is, Tyler Technologies Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. PDF Solutions Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Tyler Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for PDF Solutions Inc. and Tyler Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDF Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tyler Technologies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

PDF Solutions Inc.’s consensus price target is $15, while its potential upside is 28.10%. Competitively the consensus price target of Tyler Technologies Inc. is $267.5, which is potential 4.27% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, PDF Solutions Inc. is looking more favorable than Tyler Technologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PDF Solutions Inc. and Tyler Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.6% and 90.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 4.9% of PDF Solutions Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1% of Tyler Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDF Solutions Inc. -2.55% -1.62% 1.99% 28.12% 27.63% 58.36% Tyler Technologies Inc. 4.3% 5.82% 3.29% 23.17% 4.1% 25.58%

For the past year PDF Solutions Inc. has stronger performance than Tyler Technologies Inc.

Summary

Tyler Technologies Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors PDF Solutions Inc.

PDF Solutions, Inc. provides infrastructure technologies and services to enhance yield and optimize performance of integrated circuits (IC) in the United States, Germany, Taiwan, China, South Korea, and internationally. It offers manufacturing process solutions; volume manufacturing solutions; design-for-inspection (DFI) solutions; and design-for-manufacturability (DFM) solutions. The company also provides Characterization Vehicle (CV) infrastructure, which includes CV test chips, pdCV analysis software, and pdFasTest electrical testers; DFI infrastructure that comprises DFI on-chip instruments, eProbe contactless E-beam tool, and Exensio Â–char DFI software; FIRE software, which analyzes an IC design to compute its systematic and random yield loss; and Template technology that includes Templatyzer software and IP for identifying and developing a set of layout patterns. In addition, it offers Exensio enterprise-wide platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects, loads, and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers testing and analysis capability; and Exensio-Char, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and DFI on-chip instruments. The company sells its technologies and services through direct sales force, solution implementation teams, and strategic alliances to integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor design companies, and foundries in the microprocessors, memory, graphics, image sensor solutions, and communications segments. PDF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Tyler Technologies, Inc. provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The companyÂ’s financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services. It also offers products to automate various city functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools. In addition, the company provides integrated suite of judicial solutions comprising court case management, court and law enforcement, prosecutor, and supervision systems to handle multi-jurisdictional county or statewide implementations, as well as single county systems; systems and software to automate the appraisal and assessment of real and personal properties; tax applications for agencies that bill and collect taxes; planning, regulatory, and maintenance software solutions for public sector agencies; public safety software solutions; and software applications that enhance and automate records and document management operations. Further, it offers software as a service arrangements and electronic document filing solutions for courts and law offices; professional IT services, including software and hardware installation, data conversion, training, and product modifications; and property appraisal outsourcing services for taxing jurisdictions, as well as customer support services. Tyler Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is based in Plano, Texas.