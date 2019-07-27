PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) and MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Comparison side by side

Since PDF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) and MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) are part of the Technical & System Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDF Solutions Inc. 12 5.35 N/A -0.31 0.00 MiX Telematics Limited 17 0.00 N/A 0.57 30.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of PDF Solutions Inc. and MiX Telematics Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PDF Solutions Inc. and MiX Telematics Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDF Solutions Inc. 0.00% -5% -4.4% MiX Telematics Limited 0.00% 11.7% 8.6%

Risk & Volatility

PDF Solutions Inc. has a beta of 1.37 and its 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500. MiX Telematics Limited has a 0.8 beta and it is 20.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of PDF Solutions Inc. is 6.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.9. The Current Ratio of rival MiX Telematics Limited is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. PDF Solutions Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than MiX Telematics Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for PDF Solutions Inc. and MiX Telematics Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDF Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MiX Telematics Limited 0 0 0 0.00

PDF Solutions Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 11.44% and an $15 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.8% of PDF Solutions Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.3% of MiX Telematics Limited are owned by institutional investors. PDF Solutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.5%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDF Solutions Inc. -4.98% -4.48% 20.02% 40.83% 8.16% 49.35% MiX Telematics Limited -1.5% -1.16% -5.07% -7.89% -17.64% 8.88%

For the past year PDF Solutions Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than MiX Telematics Limited.

Summary

MiX Telematics Limited beats on 5 of the 9 factors PDF Solutions Inc.

PDF Solutions, Inc. provides infrastructure technologies and services to enhance yield and optimize performance of integrated circuits (IC) in the United States, Germany, Taiwan, China, South Korea, and internationally. It offers manufacturing process solutions; volume manufacturing solutions; design-for-inspection (DFI) solutions; and design-for-manufacturability (DFM) solutions. The company also provides Characterization Vehicle (CV) infrastructure, which includes CV test chips, pdCV analysis software, and pdFasTest electrical testers; DFI infrastructure that comprises DFI on-chip instruments, eProbe contactless E-beam tool, and Exensio Â–char DFI software; FIRE software, which analyzes an IC design to compute its systematic and random yield loss; and Template technology that includes Templatyzer software and IP for identifying and developing a set of layout patterns. In addition, it offers Exensio enterprise-wide platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects, loads, and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers testing and analysis capability; and Exensio-Char, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and DFI on-chip instruments. The company sells its technologies and services through direct sales force, solution implementation teams, and strategic alliances to integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor design companies, and foundries in the microprocessors, memory, graphics, image sensor solutions, and communications segments. PDF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model worldwide. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; and MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles. It also provides consumer solutions, including Matrix that provides vehicle tracking, telematics, and personal safety services; and Beame, a wireless device, which offers mobile asset tracking and recovery services. In addition, the company provides value added services comprising driver communication, collision prevention and reduction, satellite communication, driver identification, trailer tracking, field services management, driver engagement, fuel security, outsourced control room, and driver management solutions, as well as voice kits and keypads, and in-vehicle camera. MiX Telematics Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Midrand, South Africa.