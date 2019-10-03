Pdc Energy (PDCE) Shareholder Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Raised Stake by $658,800; Churchill Management Lowered Its Oneok New Com (OKE) Position by $1.17 Million; Share Price Rose

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pdc Energy Inc. (PDCE) by 19.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% . The hedge fund held 111,100 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.01M, up from 92,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pdc Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $26.05. About 318,395 shares traded. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 54.51% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 12/03/2018 PDC Brands appoints John F. Owen as Chief Financial Officer; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PDC Energy, Black Stone Minerals, BJ’s Restaurants, Karyopharm Therapeutics, SBA C; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $190.1M, EST. $182.8M; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 21, 2013; 22/04/2018 – DJ PDC Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDCE); 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy Sees 2018 Production 38 MMBoe to 42 MMBoe; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT OF $2.5 BLN; 04/05/2018 – PDC Logic Announces Appointment of Steve Allen to Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL REDUCED PDCE IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy 1Q Rev $260.6M

Churchill Management Corp decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New Com (OKE) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp sold 17,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 256,854 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.67 million, down from 274,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Oneok Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $71.59. About 512,127 shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK Increases Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK SAYS IN ADVANCED TALKS ON WEST TEXAS SYSTEM GAS EXPANSION; 16/03/2018 – Oneok Inc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q EPS 64c; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK Natural Gas Pipelines Operating Normally

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07B and $15.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqt Corp. (NYSE:EQT) by 904,770 shares to 854,390 shares, valued at $13.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE) by 27,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 372,290 shares, and cut its stake in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO).

Since April 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $350,500 activity. Ellis Mark E bought $373,000 worth of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) on Friday, May 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold PDCE shares while 49 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 64.71 million shares or 0.06% less from 64.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Gru, a New York-based fund reported 49,815 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) for 33,974 shares. Brown Advisory Inc owns 6,500 shares. The California-based Nwq Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.61% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Tortoise Advsrs Limited Co stated it has 0.03% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Principal Financial Incorporated accumulated 575,607 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sei Investments holds 60,289 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Prudential Fin Inc holds 0.01% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) or 106,802 shares. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advsr has 0% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) for 72 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association has invested 0% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Birch Run Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 1.67% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). 361,954 were reported by Nuveen Asset Management Limited Co. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability owns 22,820 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Stephens Ar invested 0% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OKE’s profit will be $309.72M for 23.86 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold OKE shares while 224 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 298.07 million shares or 1.39% less from 302.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 242,470 are owned by Toronto Dominion Financial Bank. Blair William & Il reported 0.04% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Stephens Inc Ar holds 36,316 shares. Freestone Ltd Liability Company has 21,748 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Chevy Chase Hldg Inc reported 350,544 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company invested in 0.39% or 890,800 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc owns 240,820 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited has 48,203 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Wms Ltd Liability holds 3,726 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 21,365 shares. Saskatchewan – Canada-based Greystone Managed Invs has invested 0.14% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Oppenheimer Asset Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Susquehanna Intll Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 10,395 shares. 44 are held by Hanson Mcclain. Moreover, Hightower Trust Services Lta has 0.14% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 15,738 shares.