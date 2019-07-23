Pdc Energy (PDCE) Shareholder Pier Capital Lifted Stake by $491,760 as Market Value Rose; Flex LTD (FLEX) Position Boosted by Corsair Capital Management Lp

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 17.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 61,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 402,597 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03 million, up from 341,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.1. About 3.13M shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 27.77% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 03/05/2018 – American Century Adds Aptiv, Exits Flex, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 26/03/2018 – SUZHOU DONGSHAN PRECISION MANUFACTURING SAYS IT PLANS TO SET UP SPV IN HONG KONG FOR THE TRANSACTION; 09/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of Securities Class Action Against Flex, Ltd. (FLEX); 29/05/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD FLNG.OL – ON MAY 28 ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TWO X-DF LNGC NEWBUILDINGS UNDER CONSTRUCTION AT HHI FOR $ 184M EACH VESSEL; 24/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Muscle Activity Evaluation of Maxillary Bilateral Bounded Partial Denture Fabricated By Bre-Flex Versus Peek; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Flex Ltd. (FLEX) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX OPT FEM C-R MINUS CR-FLEX OPT FEM D-L MINUS CR-FLEX OPT FEM D-R MINUS CR-FLEX OPT FEM E-L; 18/04/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD SIGNS ONE YEAR TIME-CHARTER WITH ENEL; 25/04/2018 – Global Automotive Flex Fuel Engine Market Forecasts 2018-2022 – Low Dependence on Import Oil is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Flex Ltd. (FLEX)

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (PDCE) by 6.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 12,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 197,924 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05 million, up from 185,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Pdc Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $29.77. About 1.07 million shares traded. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 36.82% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy 1Q Rev $260.6M; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy Sees 2018 Production 38 MMBoe to 42 MMBoe; 16/03/2018 – PDC Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – PDC Logic Announces Appointment of Steve Allen to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: PDC ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION REPORTED IN ERROR; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT OF $2.5 BLN; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 21, 2013; 24/05/2018 – $4.5 Billion PDC Drill Bits Market by Type, Size of PDC Cutter, Number of Blades and Region – Global Forecast to 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 8.9 MMBOE; 22/05/2018 – PDC Energy at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold PDCE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 64.75 million shares or 7.66% less from 70.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Limited Company invested in 5,061 shares. Woodstock stated it has 16,855 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Citigroup Incorporated owns 123,856 shares. D E Shaw & owns 40,997 shares. Charles Schwab Investment reported 493,102 shares. Piedmont Advsrs owns 16,645 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. First Hawaiian Comml Bank accumulated 5,050 shares. 199,592 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. 25,592 are owned by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Palisade Cap Management Limited Liability Co Nj has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) for 3.55M shares. The Massachusetts-based Congress Asset Management Ma has invested 0.06% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Alliancebernstein LP owns 91,124 shares. Assets Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 10,000 shares. Ls Inv Limited Liability Company holds 1,967 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 3 insider sales for $276,685 activity. $22,500 worth of stock was sold by Lauck Lance on Wednesday, March 20. 10,000 shares were bought by Ellis Mark E, worth $373,000.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Merchants Corp (NASDAQ:FRME) by 36,504 shares to 183,771 shares, valued at $6.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Guardant Health Inc by 84,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,194 shares, and cut its stake in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold FLEX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 470.93 million shares or 0.35% more from 469.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Par Management reported 9,910 shares. D E Shaw And Co has 16.11 million shares. Becker Mgmt, a Oregon-based fund reported 2.51 million shares. 1.73 million were reported by Thornburg Management Inc. Brown Advisory has 0.01% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 293,605 shares. Vertex One Asset Mgmt stated it has 820,470 shares. Suntrust Banks owns 20,444 shares. Captrust Finance Advisors holds 9,062 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advsrs Asset Inc reported 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). 5,928 are owned by Fincl Architects. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com stated it has 31,050 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sensato Investors Limited Liability Company owns 486,700 shares or 1.36% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 64,425 shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 0.04% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 9.67M shares.

