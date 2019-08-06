Pdc Energy (PDCE) Shareholder Oslo Asset Management Asa Has Raised Position by $3.29 Million; Banner (BANR) Shareholder Tradewinds Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $444,798 as Market Value Rose

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (PDCE) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 82,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% . The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.34M, up from 982,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Pdc Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $25.53. About 444,443 shares traded. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 54.51% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $190.1M, EST. $182.8M; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES BCP RAPTOR’S (EAGLECLAW) OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL REDUCED PDCE IN 1Q: 13F; 12/03/2018 – PDC Brands Appoints John F. Owen as Chief Fincl Officer; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PDC Energy, Black Stone Minerals, BJ’s Restaurants, Karyopharm Therapeutics, SBA C; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDC; 12/03/2018 PDC Brands appoints John F. Owen as Chief Financial Officer; 22/05/2018 – PDC Energy at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 8.9 MMBOE; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 21, 2013

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Banner Corp (BANR) by 41.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 8,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% . The institutional investor held 11,845 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $642,000, down from 20,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Banner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $53.52. About 30,831 shares traded. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 5.68% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 01/05/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Banner Health has $1.7B this year in construction projects; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Announces “All or Nothing” Banner for Upcoming Global Sports Docuseries; 16/03/2018 – Post `Troubles,’ Anti-British Banner Still Flies in St. Patrick’s Parade; 28/03/2018 – Banner Corp Raises Quarter Dividend to 35c; 08/05/2018 – Banner Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 15-17; 03/05/2018 – J.D. Power Again Ranks Banner Bank Highest in the Northwest for Client Satisfaction; 05/03/2018 Banner Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Banner Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BANR); 23/04/2018 – Banner Corp 1Q Rev From Core Operations $117.4; 22/05/2018 – The U.S. Small Business Administration Again Names Banner Bank Regional Lender of the Year in Washington; Star Performer in

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold BANR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.36 million shares or 0.02% less from 28.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab holds 0.01% or 79,746 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Lc invested in 0.04% or 482,250 shares. Rice Hall James & Assoc Lc reported 238,128 shares stake. State Teachers Retirement invested 0% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Moreover, Thb Asset has 0.05% invested in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 6,880 shares. Amalgamated Bank reported 4,737 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp stated it has 0.03% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Century Companies Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 9,096 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners Incorporated holds 2,588 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Federated Invsts Pa holds 101,081 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma invested in 0.02% or 21,640 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.01% invested in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 12,204 shares. Channing Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 1.77% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR).

More notable recent Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About HFF, Inc. (HF) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Daily Dividend Report: BANR, CNOB, FCX, MSM, PMT – Nasdaq” published on March 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Profit Projections Are Still Plunging for the 3 Most Popular Pot Stocks – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Banner (BANR) Lags Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Xunlei Limited Stock Fell 18.8% in March – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

Analysts await Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 11.76% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.19 per share. BANR’s profit will be $36.92M for 12.74 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Banner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $6,380 activity.

More notable recent PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shareholders Have Copped A Big 53% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “PDC Energy Issues Statement Regarding Kimmeridge’s Conflicts of Interest – GlobeNewswire” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “PDC Energy Mails Letter to Shareholders Nasdaq:PDCE – GlobeNewswire” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About PDC Energy Inc (PDCE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold PDCE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 64.75 million shares or 7.66% less from 70.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harris Associates Lp holds 2.09M shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability holds 24,039 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Essex Invest Mngmt Comm Limited Co accumulated 57,471 shares. Millennium Mgmt Llc reported 0% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Savings Bank Of Mellon invested in 1.51 million shares. Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Monarch Partners Asset Management Limited Co reported 169,594 shares. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Moreover, Wells Fargo Comm Mn has 0% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). First Hawaiian Bancorporation has invested 0.01% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0% or 2,040 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) or 3,639 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 13,000 shares. Legal General Grp Public Llc stated it has 186,767 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE).