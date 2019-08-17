Pdc Energy (PDCE) Shareholder Caymus Capital Partners LP Has Trimmed Its Position by $30.80 Million as Valuation Declined; Skylands Capital Has Cut Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake by $464,600

Skylands Capital Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc sold 4,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 95,350 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.65 million, down from 99,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $107.72. About 11.81 million shares traded or 2.70% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades $139 Mn Of Prime Jumbo Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust From 2015 To 2017; 17/04/2018 – Financial News: Exclusive: City heavyweight joins fintech backed by JPMorgan and NEX; 27/03/2018 – Here is the City: People News – Citi, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan; 20/03/2018 – MLPCARE MPARK.IS : JP MORGAN STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE TL 25.60; 14/03/2018 – SWISSCOM AG SCMN.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 480 FROM SFR 429; 16/05/2018 – JPMorgan ESG Bonds Analysis for EM Dumps Petrobras, Helps Poland; 15/05/2018 – CFA: JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 14/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Long-Term Dollar Fundamentals to the Downside Says JPMorgan (Video); 23/05/2018 – Trade deal or no deal, the tech sector is still in hot water: JP Morgan (via @CNBCFuturesNow)

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (PDCE) by 57.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 770,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% . The hedge fund held 559,456 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.76 million, down from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Pdc Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.41% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $27.3. About 882,221 shares traded. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 54.51% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 21, 2013; 22/04/2018 – DJ PDC Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDCE); 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDC; 24/05/2018 – $4.5 Billion PDC Drill Bits Market by Type, Size of PDC Cutter, Number of Blades and Region – Global Forecast to 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT OF $2.5 BLN; 04/05/2018 – PDC Logic Announces Appointment of Steve Allen to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 55C; 03/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy Sees 2018 Production 38 MMBoe to 42 MMBoe

Since March 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $328,000 activity. Lauck Lance had sold 500 shares worth $22,500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold PDCE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 64.75 million shares or 7.66% less from 70.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,700 were reported by Teton Advsrs. Shelton Capital Mngmt reported 0.03% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Strs Ohio has invested 0% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Parkside Natl Bank And Tru has 146 shares. Pier Capital Limited Liability stated it has 1.25% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). State Street reported 2.92M shares. Birch Run Capital Advsrs Lp holds 1.75% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) for 135,000 shares. Moreover, Connable Office has 0.05% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) for 5,754 shares. 16,645 were accumulated by Piedmont Inv. Kennedy Mgmt invested in 254,613 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Group Inc Inc accumulated 50,068 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). D E Shaw And invested in 40,997 shares or 0% of the stock.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99 million and $450.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NYSEMKT:NOG) by 841,600 shares to 4.34M shares, valued at $11.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 377,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 710,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC).

More notable recent PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PDC Energy wins Glass Lewis support in activist challenge – Seeking Alpha” on May 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “PDC Energy Appoints New General Counsel Nasdaq:PDCE – GlobeNewswire” published on December 14, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “PDC Energy Files Investor Presentation Nasdaq:PDCE – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “PDC Energy Announces 2018 Full-Year Production and Year-End Proved Reserves; Issues 2019 Production & Capital Guidance â€“ Expects to be Cash Flow Positive at $50 WTI Oil – GlobeNewswire” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “StreetInsider Deal Watch 08/16 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41 million and $723.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) by 140,200 shares to 636,050 shares, valued at $4.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 20,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.08 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kelly Lawrence W Associates Ca holds 1.18% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 64,610 shares. 21,313 are owned by Atlas Browninc. Chilton Inv Ltd Liability accumulated 784,242 shares. Wisconsin Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 15,750 shares. Cohen Steers invested 0.01% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Putnam Ltd Liability Company has 1.89% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Denali Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0.15% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bath Savings holds 0.12% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 5,732 shares. Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd Com has 103,367 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 577,323 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Fsi Grp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.38% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 3,481 shares. 64.66M are owned by Fmr Ltd Liability Co. Moreover, Groesbeck Inv Management Nj has 0.55% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). M&T National Bank & Trust Corporation stated it has 1.11% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). New York-based Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.8% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).