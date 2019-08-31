Pdc Energy (PDCE) Shareholder Caymus Capital Partners LP Decreased Its Stake by $30.80 Million as Stock Value Declined; Gabalex Capital Management Trimmed Home Depot (HD) Stake by $1.91 Million; Valuation Rose

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (PDCE) by 57.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 770,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% . The hedge fund held 559,456 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.76 million, down from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Pdc Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $31.85. About 1.03 million shares traded. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 54.51% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT OF $2.5 BLN; 22/05/2018 – PDC Energy at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $190.1M, EST. $182.8M; 04/05/2018 – PDC Logic Announces Appointment of Steve Allen to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 8.9 MMBOE; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF FACILITY FROM MAY 21, 2020 TO MAY 23, 2023; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 12/03/2018 PDC Brands appoints John F. Owen as Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES BCP RAPTOR’S (EAGLECLAW) OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDC

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.35M, down from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $227.91. About 3.52M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/03/2018 – CPSC: Tents Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: HIGHER TRANSPORTATION COSTS WILL BE A `CHALLENGE’; 22/05/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Home Depot shooting suspect indicted on five charges, including capital murder of Dallas; 24/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: 2 officers shot, in critical condition at a Home Depot in Dallas; 24/04/2018 – necn: BREAKING: Authorities confirm two Dallas police officers have been shot and critically wounded near The Home Depot…; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Bad winter weather may affect results at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – HD: Dallas. Officers Down. 11600 Forest Central Drive. Hearing reports of Possibly 2 officers down. Search for suspect underway. Air 1 en route. – ! $HD; 05/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Com holds 295,204 shares or 1.77% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Invests reported 0.24% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 0.39% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 17,682 shares. Novare Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 1.14% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Limited accumulated 0.7% or 2.96 million shares. Prudential Plc, a Illinois-based fund reported 816,952 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.06% or 2,675 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.22% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 3,850 were accumulated by Diversified Communication. Royal London Asset Mngmt reported 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 6,765 were reported by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Limited Liability. 2,549 are held by Engineers Gate Manager Lp. Csu Producer Resource invested in 5,000 shares or 3.86% of the stock. 5,000 are held by Ulysses Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Aureus Asset Llc holds 88,857 shares.

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75 million and $346.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 25,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Home Depot Explains Its Reduced Expectations – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Factbox: US stocks to watch as Hurricane Dorian threatens Florida – StreetInsider.com” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

More notable recent PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts See 13% Upside For The Holdings of IYY – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PDC Energy (PDCE) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Company News for Aug 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: PDC Energy (PDCE) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $328,000 activity. Ellis Mark E bought $373,000 worth of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) on Friday, May 10.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99M and $450.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 200,810 shares to 261,700 shares, valued at $29.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NYSEMKT:NOG) by 841,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold PDCE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 64.75 million shares or 7.66% less from 70.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Multi stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) for 50,496 shares. Ls Advisors reported 1,967 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust owns 5,050 shares. Anchor Cap Advsr Ltd Llc reported 0.3% stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Holding has 0.08% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) for 226,524 shares. 9,814 were reported by At Comml Bank. Eaton Vance has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Ameriprise Financial holds 0.01% or 635,510 shares in its portfolio. Savings Bank Of Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 1.51M shares. Sei Invs stated it has 0.01% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 39,401 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Principal has invested 0.02% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Manufacturers Life Company The holds 286,814 shares.