Pdc Energy (PDCE) Share Value Declined While Pier Capital Has Increased Position by $367,992; Hartford Financial Management Raised Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding

Hartford Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 346.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 11,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $635,000, up from 2,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21M shares traded or 5.78% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 01/05/2018 – Trollope joined Cisco in 2012 and has been a senior vice president and general manager of the company’s collaboration technology group

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (PDCE) by 5.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 10,222 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% . The institutional investor held 208,146 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.51 million, up from 197,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Pdc Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $30.4. About 1.45 million shares traded. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 54.51% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 8.9 MMBOE; 22/04/2018 – DJ PDC Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDCE); 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF FACILITY FROM MAY 21, 2020 TO MAY 23, 2023; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDC; 16/03/2018 – PDC Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy 1Q Rev $260.6M; 24/05/2018 – $4.5 Billion PDC Drill Bits Market by Type, Size of PDC Cutter, Number of Blades and Region – Global Forecast to 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – PDC Drill Bits Market Worth 4.54 Billion USD by 2023; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 55C

Since April 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $350,500 activity. 10,000 shares valued at $373,000 were bought by Ellis Mark E on Friday, May 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold PDCE shares while 49 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 64.71 million shares or 0.06% less from 64.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp stated it has 130,383 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 104,787 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership invested 0.07% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Principal Fincl Group accumulated 575,607 shares. Corecommodity Management invested in 0.7% or 35,104 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 1.54 million shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Com holds 0.12% or 229,207 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0% or 77,197 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 30,114 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, a New Jersey-based fund reported 8,000 shares. Virtu Fincl reported 6,701 shares stake. Moreover, Utd Automobile Association has 0% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) for 10,482 shares. 3.03 million were reported by Victory Mgmt. Oslo Asset Management As stated it has 9.9% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Bnp Paribas Asset stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $646.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wingstop Inc by 6,403 shares to 88,868 shares, valued at $8.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding by 8,576 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,922 shares, and cut its stake in National Vision Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stillwater Investment Management Ltd Llc holds 1.59% or 69,226 shares in its portfolio. Van Eck Assocs accumulated 0.03% or 106,536 shares. Argi Investment Services Lc reported 15,421 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Leavell Inv Mngmt has 67,225 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Bryn Mawr Tru holds 1.66% or 561,912 shares. Diligent Invsts owns 0.92% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 33,739 shares. Manufacturers Life The owns 7.39 million shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Llc holds 0.13% or 53,192 shares in its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp owns 0.64% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 387,485 shares. Naples Glob Ltd Liability Co stated it has 53,699 shares. Tctc Ltd Liability accumulated 325,716 shares. Argent has 216,831 shares. Blackrock accumulated 303.21 million shares. Goelzer Inv owns 221,199 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.