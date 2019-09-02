Pdc Energy (PDCE) Position Has Boosted by Phocas Financial Corp; International Business Machs (IBM) Shareholder Pathstone Family Office Has Lowered Its Stake by $871,803 as Stock Value Rose

Pathstone Family Office Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 57.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc sold 6,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 4,517 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637,000, down from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $135.53. About 2.96 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 30/03/2018 – IBM sees quantum computing going mainstream within five years; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com; 20/03/2018 – IBM Expects to Deliver 17% to 18% of Full Year Expectation in 1Q; 23/05/2018 – ‘There is no free lunch’, Macron tells tech giant CEOs; 19/04/2018 – QTS Hybrid Colocation Now Available to IBM Cloud Customers Through Direct Link; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – PURSUANT TO PATENT ASSIGNMENT AGREEMENT, IBM ASSIGNED TO FINJAN BLUE 30 U.S. PATENTS, 11 RELATED INTERNATIONAL PATENTS; 17/04/2018 – IBM – FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, PRE-TAX INCOME WAS $1.1 BILLION AND NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WAS $1.7 BILLION; 20/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP IBM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.83 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Pdc Energy (PDCE) by 114.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 100,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% . The institutional investor held 187,043 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61M, up from 87,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Pdc Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $31.85. About 1.22M shares traded. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 54.51% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 16/03/2018 – PDC Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 12/03/2018 – PDC Brands Appoints John F. Owen as Chief Fincl Officer; 11/05/2018 – PDC Drill Bits Market Worth 4.54 Billion USD by 2023; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy 1Q Rev $260.6M; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT OF $2.5 BLN; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF FACILITY FROM MAY 21, 2020 TO MAY 23, 2023; 21/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ PDC Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDCE)

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $994.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 2,533 shares to 15,355 shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progenics Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:PGNX) by 551,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15 million shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.

More notable recent PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “3 M&A Stories to Watch Today – Schaeffers Research” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Week of April 2020 Options Trading For PDC Energy (PDCE) – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “30 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “PDC Energy Issues Statement Nasdaq:PDCE – GlobeNewswire” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PDC Energy Announces Strategic Combination with SRC Energy in All-Stock Transaction – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold PDCE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 64.75 million shares or 7.66% less from 70.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Congress Asset Management Ma reported 109,500 shares. At Natl Bank has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Moreover, Amer Gru has 0.01% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) for 50,068 shares. Earnest Ltd Co owns 1.44M shares. Susquehanna Gp Llp owns 26,399 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.05% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) for 102,042 shares. Jane Street Gru reported 0% stake. Invesco owns 114,196 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) for 2,279 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd has 185,893 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northern Trust holds 1.37 million shares. Rothschild & Com Asset Us has 0.12% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) for 276,315 shares. Oslo Asset Mgmt As holds 9.72% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) for 1.07M shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt stated it has 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.02% or 24,099 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $328,000 activity. Lauck Lance sold $22,500 worth of stock.

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81 billion and $786.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 8,543 shares to 9,052 shares, valued at $724,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VONV) by 7,111 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,703 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.35 billion for 12.55 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Newswire – The AI Eye: IBM (NYSE: $IBM) Plans Multi-Zone Cloud Region in Latin America and NICE in (NASDAQ: $NICE) Contact Makes New Partnerships in Australia – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Linux-maker Red Hat Purchase Adds Risk to Owning IBM Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “IBM Stops Buybacks to Pay for Red Hat – Investorplace.com” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Arconic, IBM and Westrock – Investorplace.com” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Apple vs. IBM – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 13, 2019.