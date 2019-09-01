Pdc Energy (PDCE) Market Valuation Declined While Capital Fund Management Sa Trimmed Holding; As Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Has Decreased Holding

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 46.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 1.69M shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 1.96M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.79M, down from 3.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.9. About 14.43M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 27/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – ADVERSE EVENTS WERE GENERALLY MILD AND CONSISTENT WITH WELL-ESTABLISHED SAFETY PROFILE OF COPAXONE; 14/05/2018 – Advair ( fluticasone propionate + salmeterol ; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Overview 2018: A Fixed-Dose Combination of an lnhaled Corticosteroid and a Long-Acting Beta 2 Agonist – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/03/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Sales Rise; Multiple Sclerosis Market Unchanged; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE TEVA PHARMA USA, ALPHARMA PHARMA, ORPHAN EUROPE SARL, HERITAGE LIFE SCIENCES; 15/05/2018 – Teva Announces Publication of Phase lll Trial Data of Fremanezumab for the Preventive Treatment of Episodic Migraine in the Journal of the American Medical Association; 03/05/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 14/05/2018 – Dulera ( mometasone + formoterol ; Merck & Co) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 208798 Company: TEVA PHARM; 07/03/2018 – Teva Sells $4.5 Billion of Junk Bonds in High-Yield Debut Deal

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (PDCE) by 19.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 18,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% . The hedge fund held 76,535 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, down from 94,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Pdc Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $31.85. About 1.03M shares traded. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 54.51% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 16/03/2018 – PDC Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – PDC Drill Bits Market Worth 4.54 Billion USD by 2023; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 21, 2013; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 8.9 MMBOE; 04/05/2018 – PDC Logic Announces Appointment of Steve Allen to Board of Directors; 22/04/2018 – DJ PDC Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDCE); 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES BCP RAPTOR’S (EAGLECLAW) OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy Sees 2018 Production 38 MMBoe to 42 MMBoe; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 55C

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 496,560 shares to 3.55 million shares, valued at $97.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 115,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 334,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold PDCE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 64.75 million shares or 7.66% less from 70.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited holds 0% or 156 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). California State Teachers Retirement reported 101,500 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability accumulated 0.11% or 177,282 shares. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) for 390,728 shares. Comerica State Bank reported 0.03% stake. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 0.01% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) for 97,880 shares. Cim Invest Mangement Inc has 7,857 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 19,966 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.05% or 24,700 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Citigroup Inc holds 123,856 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 24,099 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 185,893 shares.