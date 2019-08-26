Pdc Energy (PDCE) Holder Caymus Capital Partners LP Cut Its Holding as Market Value Declined; As Noble Plc (NE) Stock Value Declined, Holder Brigade Capital Management LP Decreased Its Position by $1.42 Million

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (PDCE) by 57.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 770,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% . The hedge fund held 559,456 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.76 million, down from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Pdc Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.95B market cap company. The stock increased 16.67% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $29.46. About 2.18M shares traded or 58.74% up from the average. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 54.51% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – ON MAY 23, CO ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH CERTAIN BANKS AND OTHER LENDERS – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – PDC Drill Bits Market Worth 4.54 Billion USD by 2023; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: PDC ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION REPORTED IN ERROR; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDC; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 55C; 04/05/2018 – PDC Logic Announces Appointment of Steve Allen to Board of Directors; 22/04/2018 – DJ PDC Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDCE); 14/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL REDUCED PDCE IN 1Q: 13F

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Noble Corp Plc (NE) by 40.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 711,844 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.55% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03M, down from 1.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Noble Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $325.18 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $1.305. About 667,507 shares traded. Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) has declined 61.55% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NE News: 27/03/2018 – Noble: Extend Deadline for Existing Senior Creditors to Become Backstop Lenders April 11; 20/03/2018 – Noble: Not Served With Any Writ Following Reports of Lawsuit by Shareholder Goldilocks; 15/05/2018 – Noble: Production of Circular, Holding Special General Meeting Are Next Key Steps; 07/03/2018 – DELEK DRILLING, NOBLE BEGIN TALKS WITH EMG ON USING PIPELINE; 15/05/2018 – Noble First-Quarter Net Loss Narrows; 29/04/2018 – Goldilocks, Which Holds 8.1% Stake in Noble, Opposes Debt-Restructuring Plan; 05/04/2018 – Singapore Exchange: Concerned Over Noble’s Alternative Restructuring Plan; 23/04/2018 – DJ Noble Roman’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NROM); 16/03/2018 – NOBLE -REFERS TO ANNOUNCEMENTS DATED 29 JANUARY 2018 IN RELATION TO PROPOSED FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING, 12 MARCH 2018 IN RELATION TO INTEREST PAYMENT; 20/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP LTD NOBG.Sl – ANNOUNCES CESSATION OF RICHARD ELMAN AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Since March 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $328,000 activity. On Friday, May 10 Ellis Mark E bought $373,000 worth of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) or 10,000 shares.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99M and $450.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 377,712 shares to 710,000 shares, valued at $8.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NYSEMKT:NOG) by 841,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold PDCE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 64.75 million shares or 7.66% less from 70.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hite Hedge Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 12,328 shares. Moreover, Northern has 0.01% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). 8,000 were accumulated by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) for 19,966 shares. Shufro Rose And Com Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 13,000 shares. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 3 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 50,704 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins invested in 0.06% or 26,368 shares. Oslo Asset Mgmt As reported 9.72% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership reported 3.55M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc invested in 0.06% or 130,321 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Co reported 1.44M shares. Miller Howard Investments Inc New York accumulated 72,887 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 76,535 were accumulated by Cap Fund Management Sa.

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 29,550 shares to 255,733 shares, valued at $15.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alcoa Corp by 60,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 843,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Forterra Inc.