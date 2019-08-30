PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX)

Both PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) and Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDC Energy Inc. 36 1.53 N/A -1.63 0.00 Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 14 4.38 N/A 0.64 18.34

Table 1 demonstrates PDC Energy Inc. and Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDC Energy Inc. 0.00% -4.4% -2.3% Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 0.00% 8% 5.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.07 beta means PDC Energy Inc.’s volatility is 7.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.’s 46.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.54 beta.

Liquidity

0.4 and 0.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PDC Energy Inc. Its rival Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PDC Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for PDC Energy Inc. and Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDC Energy Inc. 0 0 7 3.00 Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

PDC Energy Inc.’s consensus target price is $49.25, while its potential upside is 52.81%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of PDC Energy Inc. shares and 59.9% of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1% of PDC Energy Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDC Energy Inc. -3.4% -19.39% -31.09% -15.77% -54.51% -3.46% Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. -0.08% -9.15% -19.93% -25.96% -41.24% -23.81%

For the past year PDC Energy Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.

Summary

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. beats PDC Energy Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment produces and sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to midstream service providers and marketers; and crude oil. The Gas Marketing segment purchases, aggregates, and sells natural gas. This segment markets natural gas to third-party marketers and natural gas utilities, as well as to industrial and commercial customers. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 341.4 million barrels of crude oil equivalent of proved reserves; and owned an interest in approximately 2,900 gross productive wells. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc. in June 2012. PDC Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its mineral and leasehold properties are located in Arkansas, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Texas. As of September 30, 2016, the company owned 255,019 net mineral acres; leased 19,532 net acres; and held working and royalty interests in 6,233 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as 45 wells in the process of being drilled or completed. It serves pipeline and marketing companies. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.