PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT)

Both PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) and Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDC Energy Inc. 37 1.65 N/A -1.63 0.00 Pacific Coast Oil Trust 2 6.73 N/A 0.29 7.44

In table 1 we can see PDC Energy Inc. and Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PDC Energy Inc. and Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDC Energy Inc. 0.00% -4.4% -2.3% Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0.00% 5.4% 5.4%

Risk and Volatility

PDC Energy Inc. has a 0.85 beta, while its volatility is 15.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s 131.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.31 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

PDC Energy Inc. and Pacific Coast Oil Trust Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDC Energy Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0 0 0 0.00

$49.43 is PDC Energy Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 49.61%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PDC Energy Inc. and Pacific Coast Oil Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 13.7%. About 1.1% of PDC Energy Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDC Energy Inc. 2.33% -13.16% 6.96% -15.94% -36.82% 27.08% Pacific Coast Oil Trust -3.15% -3.59% 16.22% 0.94% -7.73% 31.1%

For the past year PDC Energy Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Pacific Coast Oil Trust.

Summary

Pacific Coast Oil Trust beats on 6 of the 9 factors PDC Energy Inc.

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment produces and sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to midstream service providers and marketers; and crude oil. The Gas Marketing segment purchases, aggregates, and sells natural gas. This segment markets natural gas to third-party marketers and natural gas utilities, as well as to industrial and commercial customers. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 341.4 million barrels of crude oil equivalent of proved reserves; and owned an interest in approximately 2,900 gross productive wells. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc. in June 2012. PDC Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.