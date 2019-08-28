PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lilis Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX)

PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) and Lilis Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDC Energy Inc. 36 1.49 N/A -1.63 0.00 Lilis Energy Inc. 1 0.37 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 highlights PDC Energy Inc. and Lilis Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) and Lilis Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDC Energy Inc. 0.00% -4.4% -2.3% Lilis Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% -11.2%

Risk and Volatility

PDC Energy Inc. is 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.07. Competitively, Lilis Energy Inc.’s 12.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.88 beta.

Liquidity

PDC Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, Lilis Energy Inc. which has a 0.4 Current Ratio and a 0.4 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for PDC Energy Inc. and Lilis Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDC Energy Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Lilis Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$49.5 is PDC Energy Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 65.61%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of PDC Energy Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 59.3% of Lilis Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1% of PDC Energy Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.7% of Lilis Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDC Energy Inc. -3.4% -19.39% -31.09% -15.77% -54.51% -3.46% Lilis Energy Inc. -25.4% -50.23% -73.84% -84.14% -93.42% -77.66%

For the past year PDC Energy Inc. has stronger performance than Lilis Energy Inc.

Summary

PDC Energy Inc. beats Lilis Energy Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment produces and sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to midstream service providers and marketers; and crude oil. The Gas Marketing segment purchases, aggregates, and sells natural gas. This segment markets natural gas to third-party marketers and natural gas utilities, as well as to industrial and commercial customers. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 341.4 million barrels of crude oil equivalent of proved reserves; and owned an interest in approximately 2,900 gross productive wells. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc. in June 2012. PDC Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Lilis Energy, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, acquires, drills for, and produces oil and natural gas properties and prospects in the United States. The company holds interests in approximately 6,924 net acres in the Delaware Basin and approximately 14,254 net acres in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 550,705 barrels of oil; and 3,871,506 thousand cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Recovery Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Lilis Energy, Inc. in December 2013. Lilis Energy, Inc. is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.