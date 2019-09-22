PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) and Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDC Energy Inc. 35 1.44 N/A -1.63 0.00 Black Stone Minerals L.P. 16 7.87 N/A 1.13 13.30

Table 1 highlights PDC Energy Inc. and Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us PDC Energy Inc. and Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDC Energy Inc. 0.00% -4.4% -2.3% Black Stone Minerals L.P. 0.00% 29% 14%

Volatility & Risk

PDC Energy Inc. is 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.07. Black Stone Minerals L.P. has a 0.58 beta and it is 42.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PDC Energy Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Black Stone Minerals L.P. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PDC Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for PDC Energy Inc. and Black Stone Minerals L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDC Energy Inc. 0 0 7 3.00 Black Stone Minerals L.P. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of PDC Energy Inc. is $49.25, with potential upside of 62.01%. On the other hand, Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s potential upside is 61.18% and its average price target is $23. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, PDC Energy Inc. is looking more favorable than Black Stone Minerals L.P.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of PDC Energy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 29.6% of Black Stone Minerals L.P. are owned by institutional investors. 1% are PDC Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.7% of Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDC Energy Inc. -3.4% -19.39% -31.09% -15.77% -54.51% -3.46% Black Stone Minerals L.P. -1.9% -2.34% -16.57% -11.03% -12.99% -3.1%

For the past year Black Stone Minerals L.P. has weaker performance than PDC Energy Inc.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals L.P. beats PDC Energy Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment produces and sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to midstream service providers and marketers; and crude oil. The Gas Marketing segment purchases, aggregates, and sells natural gas. This segment markets natural gas to third-party marketers and natural gas utilities, as well as to industrial and commercial customers. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 341.4 million barrels of crude oil equivalent of proved reserves; and owned an interest in approximately 2,900 gross productive wells. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc. in June 2012. PDC Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.