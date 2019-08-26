PDC Energy, Inc. (PDCE) Reaches $29.32 After 3.00% Up Move; Arrowpoint Asset Management Has Cut Realpage (RP) Holding

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased Realpage Inc (RP) stake by 31.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 273,741 shares as Realpage Inc (RP)’s stock declined 2.59%. The Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc holds 605,046 shares with $36.72M value, down from 878,787 last quarter. Realpage Inc now has $6.01B valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $63.38. About 26,037 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 10/05/2018 – Seattle-Based Property Manager Blanton Turner to Switch Entire Portfolio to RealPage Software; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.38 TO $0.44; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q EPS 9c-EPS 11c; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Rev $213.9M-$215.9M; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 29/03/2018 RealPage® Reports Cooling in the U.S. Apartment Market Performance During the First Quarter’s Slow Leasing Period; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – DEAL FOR $218.5 MLN; 24/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $859.3 MLN TO $867.5 MLN; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE TO BUY CLICKPAY

The stock of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 16.12% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.32. About 2.34 million shares traded or 70.25% up from the average. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 54.51% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 22/05/2018 – PDC Energy at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL REDUCED PDCE IN 1Q: 13F; 11/05/2018 – PDC Drill Bits Market Worth 4.54 Billion USD by 2023; 04/05/2018 – PDC Logic Announces Appointment of Steve Allen to Board of Directors; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 21, 2013; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 8.9 MMBOE; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT OF $2.5 BLN; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy 1Q Rev $260.6M; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – ON MAY 23, CO ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH CERTAIN BANKS AND OTHER LENDERS – SEC FILINGThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $1.94 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $30.20 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:PDCE worth $58.29 million more.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation holds 69,324 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 3.70 million are held by Stockbridge Lc. 9,641 are owned by Brown Advisory. Eagle Asset Management has invested 0.69% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Northern Tru Corporation holds 378,112 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Numerixs Investment Technologies has 0.02% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 2,608 shares. Svcs Automobile Association owns 28,523 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Associate Limited holds 301,305 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cortina Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 1.27% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Huntington Natl Bank holds 605 shares. Sei owns 195,728 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Keybank National Association Oh has 0.01% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 18,373 shares. Disciplined Growth Mn reported 2.22% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.28% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 36,470 shares. Macquarie Gru owns 61,834 shares.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $50.37 million activity. Seren Capital – Ltd. sold $8.78 million worth of stock.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) stake by 26,044 shares to 61,044 valued at $5.76 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Axogen Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) stake by 548,906 shares and now owns 3.62 million shares. Everbridge Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold PDC Energy, Inc. shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 64.75 million shares or 7.66% less from 70.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Legal & General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Company has 0% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) for 186,767 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 97,880 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Harris Assoc L P reported 2.09M shares. Castleark Mngmt Lc has 0.02% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) for 11,000 shares. Verition Fund Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) for 9,800 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) for 9.84M shares. Jpmorgan Chase owns 136,867 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jump Trading Llc invested in 10,243 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 71,601 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 0.01% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Oslo Asset Management As accumulated 1.07M shares. Monarch Partners Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 169,594 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 173,706 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 9,045 are owned by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $328,000 activity. $373,000 worth of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) shares were bought by Ellis Mark E. $22,500 worth of stock was sold by Lauck Lance on Friday, April 12.

Among 7 analysts covering PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. PDC Energy has $55 highest and $40 lowest target. $49.50’s average target is 68.83% above currents $29.32 stock price. PDC Energy had 14 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Williams Capital Group maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. On Monday, August 12 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by M Partners on Friday, March 1. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Credit Suisse. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of PDCE in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of PDCE in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating.

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.94 billion. It operates through two divisions, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing. It currently has negative earnings. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment produces and sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to midstream service providers and marketers; and crude oil.