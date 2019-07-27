PDC Energy, Inc. (PDCE) EPS Estimated At $0.67; Brown Advisory Upped Its Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Stake

Analysts expect PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to report $0.67 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 19.64% from last quarter’s $0.56 EPS. PDCE’s profit would be $44.41 million giving it 10.38 P/E if the $0.67 EPS is correct. After having $0.27 EPS previously, PDC Energy, Inc.’s analysts see 148.15% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $27.82. About 704,753 shares traded. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 36.82% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 22/04/2018 – DJ PDC Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDCE); 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – ON MAY 23, CO ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH CERTAIN BANKS AND OTHER LENDERS – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PDC Energy, Black Stone Minerals, BJ’s Restaurants, Karyopharm Therapeutics, SBA C; 16/03/2018 – PDC Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $190.1M, EST. $182.8M; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 21, 2013; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 55C; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT OF $2.5 BLN; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDC

Brown Advisory Inc increased Silgan Holdings Inc (SLGN) stake by 20% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brown Advisory Inc acquired 18,923 shares as Silgan Holdings Inc (SLGN)’s stock rose 5.32%. The Brown Advisory Inc holds 113,540 shares with $3.36M value, up from 94,617 last quarter. Silgan Holdings Inc now has $3.42B valuation. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $30.75. About 370,426 shares traded. Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) has risen 10.02% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SLGN News: 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings 1Q Net $45.7M; 03/05/2018 – Silgan Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC SLGN.O REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $2.03 TO $2.13; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Silgan Announces Completion of Amendment to Senior Secured Credit Facility; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packaging group SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 23/04/2018 – DJ Silgan Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLGN); 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packager SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC SLGN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 50C TO 54C

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.84 billion. It operates through two divisions, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing. It currently has negative earnings. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment produces and sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to midstream service providers and marketers; and crude oil.

Among 6 analysts covering PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. PDC Energy had 13 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Citigroup. M Partners maintained the shares of PDCE in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) rating on Thursday, March 7. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $42 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Williams Capital Group given on Thursday, February 28.

More notable recent PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “PDC Energy Announces Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call â€“ Thursday, August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “PDC Energy Files Investor Presentation Nasdaq:PDCE – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “PDC Energy Mails Letter to Shareholders Nasdaq:PDCE – GlobeNewswire” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PDC Energy Announces Preliminary Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 3 sales for $276,685 activity. Ellis Mark E bought 10,000 shares worth $373,000. Lauck Lance sold $22,500 worth of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) on Friday, April 12. Crisafio Anthony J also sold $51,315 worth of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold PDC Energy, Inc. shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 64.75 million shares or 7.66% less from 70.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 25,592 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Vanguard Grp Inc Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) for 6.85M shares. Principal, a Iowa-based fund reported 531,555 shares. Trexquant Investment L P reported 0.03% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Rothschild & Asset Management Us reported 0.12% stake. Northern Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) for 39,401 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 0.05% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Wellington Grp Inc Llp reported 3.55 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 84,321 shares. Shufro Rose Co Limited invested in 0.06% or 13,800 shares. Brown Advisory owns 0% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) for 6,500 shares. Prelude Capital owns 156 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE).

More notable recent Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Silgan Holdings Inc (SLGN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Silgan Holdings (NASDAQ:SLGN) Shareholders Booked A 24% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Brown Advisory Inc decreased Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) stake by 9,210 shares to 6,103 valued at $265,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T stake by 8,068 shares and now owns 5,703 shares. Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) was reduced too.