PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) and Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) Comparing side by side

Since PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) and Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDC Energy Inc. 36 1.34 N/A -1.63 0.00 Murphy Oil Corporation 27 1.42 N/A 1.27 18.99

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of PDC Energy Inc. and Murphy Oil Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDC Energy Inc. 0.00% -4.4% -2.3% Murphy Oil Corporation 0.00% 5.9% 2.6%

Risk & Volatility

PDC Energy Inc. has a 1.07 beta, while its volatility is 7.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Murphy Oil Corporation has beta of 1.92 which is 92.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PDC Energy Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4. Competitively, Murphy Oil Corporation has 1.6 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Murphy Oil Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PDC Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered PDC Energy Inc. and Murphy Oil Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDC Energy Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Murphy Oil Corporation 1 0 2 2.67

PDC Energy Inc. has an average target price of $49.43, and a 84.17% upside potential. Competitively Murphy Oil Corporation has an average target price of $29.67, with potential upside of 30.13%. The results provided earlier shows that PDC Energy Inc. appears more favorable than Murphy Oil Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of PDC Energy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.7% of Murphy Oil Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1% of PDC Energy Inc. shares. Competitively, Murphy Oil Corporation has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDC Energy Inc. -3.4% -19.39% -31.09% -15.77% -54.51% -3.46% Murphy Oil Corporation 6.09% -3.61% -7.04% -13.68% -26.93% 2.78%

For the past year PDC Energy Inc. has -3.46% weaker performance while Murphy Oil Corporation has 2.78% stronger performance.

Summary

Murphy Oil Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors PDC Energy Inc.

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment produces and sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to midstream service providers and marketers; and crude oil. The Gas Marketing segment purchases, aggregates, and sells natural gas. This segment markets natural gas to third-party marketers and natural gas utilities, as well as to industrial and commercial customers. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 341.4 million barrels of crude oil equivalent of proved reserves; and owned an interest in approximately 2,900 gross productive wells. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc. in June 2012. PDC Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.