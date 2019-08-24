PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) and Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ:LONE) Contrasting side by side

Since PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) and Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ:LONE) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDC Energy Inc. 36 1.26 N/A -1.63 0.00 Lonestar Resources US Inc. 3 0.32 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for PDC Energy Inc. and Lonestar Resources US Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows PDC Energy Inc. and Lonestar Resources US Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDC Energy Inc. 0.00% -4.4% -2.3% Lonestar Resources US Inc. 0.00% -17.6% -4.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.07 beta indicates that PDC Energy Inc. is 7.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Lonestar Resources US Inc.’s 159.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.59 beta.

Liquidity

PDC Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Lonestar Resources US Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered PDC Energy Inc. and Lonestar Resources US Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDC Energy Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Lonestar Resources US Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

PDC Energy Inc.’s consensus price target is $49.5, while its potential upside is 96.04%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both PDC Energy Inc. and Lonestar Resources US Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 58.2% respectively. PDC Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.7% of Lonestar Resources US Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDC Energy Inc. -3.4% -19.39% -31.09% -15.77% -54.51% -3.46% Lonestar Resources US Inc. 0.81% 3.77% -32.43% -48.87% -73.39% -32.05%

For the past year PDC Energy Inc. was less bearish than Lonestar Resources US Inc.

Summary

PDC Energy Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Lonestar Resources US Inc.

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment produces and sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to midstream service providers and marketers; and crude oil. The Gas Marketing segment purchases, aggregates, and sells natural gas. This segment markets natural gas to third-party marketers and natural gas utilities, as well as to industrial and commercial customers. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 341.4 million barrels of crude oil equivalent of proved reserves; and owned an interest in approximately 2,900 gross productive wells. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc. in June 2012. PDC Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties in Texas counties. It also owns 28,655 net undeveloped acres in the Poplar West area of the Bakken Three Forks formation located in Roosevelt County, Montana. Lonestar Resources US Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.