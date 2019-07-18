PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) and Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Contrasting side by side

Both PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) and Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDC Energy Inc. 37 1.47 N/A -1.63 0.00 Kosmos Energy Ltd. 6 2.15 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for PDC Energy Inc. and Kosmos Energy Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has PDC Energy Inc. and Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDC Energy Inc. 0.00% -4.4% -2.3% Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0.00% -11.1% -2.4%

Volatility and Risk

PDC Energy Inc. has a 0.85 beta, while its volatility is 15.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s 119.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.19 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PDC Energy Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Kosmos Energy Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PDC Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for PDC Energy Inc. and Kosmos Energy Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDC Energy Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

PDC Energy Inc.’s consensus price target is $49.43, while its potential upside is 67.90%. Meanwhile, Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s consensus price target is $9.83, while its potential upside is 71.85%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Kosmos Energy Ltd. is looking more favorable than PDC Energy Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PDC Energy Inc. and Kosmos Energy Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 91.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of PDC Energy Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.6% of Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDC Energy Inc. 2.33% -13.16% 6.96% -15.94% -36.82% 27.08% Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0.6% 0.45% 21.56% 11.09% -6.81% 64.86%

For the past year PDC Energy Inc. has weaker performance than Kosmos Energy Ltd.

Summary

Kosmos Energy Ltd. beats on 6 of the 9 factors PDC Energy Inc.

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment produces and sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to midstream service providers and marketers; and crude oil. The Gas Marketing segment purchases, aggregates, and sells natural gas. This segment markets natural gas to third-party marketers and natural gas utilities, as well as to industrial and commercial customers. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 341.4 million barrels of crude oil equivalent of proved reserves; and owned an interest in approximately 2,900 gross productive wells. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc. in June 2012. PDC Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana, as well as exploration licenses with hydrocarbon potential offshore Sao Tome and Principe, Suriname, Morocco, and Western Sahara. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.