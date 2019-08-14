PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) and Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) Comparison side by side

PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) and Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDC Energy Inc. 36 1.30 N/A -1.63 0.00 Approach Resources Inc. N/A 0.22 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 highlights PDC Energy Inc. and Approach Resources Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDC Energy Inc. 0.00% -4.4% -2.3% Approach Resources Inc. 0.00% -5% -2.7%

Volatility and Risk

PDC Energy Inc. is 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.07. Approach Resources Inc.’s 3.07 beta is the reason why it is 207.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PDC Energy Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor Approach Resources Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.1. PDC Energy Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Approach Resources Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for PDC Energy Inc. and Approach Resources Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDC Energy Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Approach Resources Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

PDC Energy Inc.’s consensus target price is $49.5, while its potential upside is 89.73%. Competitively the consensus target price of Approach Resources Inc. is $0.4, which is potential 90.48% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Approach Resources Inc. is looking more favorable than PDC Energy Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of PDC Energy Inc. shares and 68.4% of Approach Resources Inc. shares. About 1% of PDC Energy Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Approach Resources Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDC Energy Inc. -3.4% -19.39% -31.09% -15.77% -54.51% -3.46% Approach Resources Inc. -3.61% 2.08% -22.89% -72.45% -88.37% -69.05%

For the past year PDC Energy Inc. has stronger performance than Approach Resources Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors PDC Energy Inc. beats Approach Resources Inc.

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment produces and sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to midstream service providers and marketers; and crude oil. The Gas Marketing segment purchases, aggregates, and sells natural gas. This segment markets natural gas to third-party marketers and natural gas utilities, as well as to industrial and commercial customers. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 341.4 million barrels of crude oil equivalent of proved reserves; and owned an interest in approximately 2,900 gross productive wells. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc. in June 2012. PDC Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Approach Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The companyÂ’s properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 156.4 million barrels of oil equivalent located in Crockett and Schleicher counties, Texas. As of the above date, the company owned and operated 806 producing oil and gas wells in the Permian Basin. Approach Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.