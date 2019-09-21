Pdc Energy (Call) (PDCE) Shareholder Bank Of Montreal Increased Stake; Intersect Ent (XENT) Stake Held by Endurant Capital Management Lp

Bank Of Montreal increased its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (Call) (PDCE) by 92.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal bought 35,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% . The institutional investor held 74,100 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.67M, up from 38,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Pdc Energy Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $30.4. About 1.45M shares traded. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 54.51% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 22/05/2018 – PDC Energy at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 55C; 12/03/2018 PDC Brands appoints John F. Owen as Chief Financial Officer; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT OF $2.5 BLN; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $190.1M, EST. $182.8M; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: PDC ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION REPORTED IN ERROR; 03/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 8.9 MMBOE; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy 1Q Rev $260.6M; 24/05/2018 – $4.5 Billion PDC Drill Bits Market by Type, Size of PDC Cutter, Number of Blades and Region – Global Forecast to 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Endurant Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Intersect Ent Inc (XENT) by 312.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp bought 205,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.94% . The institutional investor held 270,561 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16M, up from 65,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Intersect Ent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $585.39 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $18.6. About 212,651 shares traded. Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) has declined 37.54% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.54% the S&P500. Some Historical XENT News: 08/05/2018 – Global Oxygen Scavengers Market – Increasing Demand for Packaged Food to Propel Growth l Technavio; 20/03/2018 – Zero Wait-State and Propel Announce Strategic Partnership to Modernize CAD and PLM in the Cloud; 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECTS `DEADPOOL’ SEQUEL TO PROPEL STRONG 4Q FILM RESULT; 07/05/2018 – Intersect ENT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Powder Coatings’ Demand in Emerging Economies to Propel the Global Market toward $10 Billion by 2023; 26/03/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Discontinues Phase 2b PROPEL Trial of PTG-100 for the Treatment of Ulcerative Colitis following Interi; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy to Propel the Company’s Next Decade of Growth at Starbucks 2018 Annual; 12/04/2018 – empow takes Major Steps to Propel its Leadership of Next-Generation, ROI-Positive SIEM; Company Announces Series B Funding, and; 01/05/2018 – Intersect ENT 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 05/05/2018 – Global Cryocooler Market – Scarcity of Helium to Propel Growth l Technavio

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40 million and $253.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 16,452 shares to 43,623 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intricon Corp (NASDAQ:IIN) by 162,662 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 389,795 shares, and cut its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold PDCE shares while 49 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 64.71 million shares or 0.06% less from 64.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.03% or 44,984 shares. Pier Capital Limited Liability holds 208,146 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. Harris Assocs Ltd Partnership reported 2.39 million shares. Proshare Advsr Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). First Interstate Retail Bank holds 0.03% or 3,675 shares in its portfolio. Assets Lc holds 10,000 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Birch Run Lp owns 1.67% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) for 135,000 shares. Stifel Corporation invested in 18,484 shares. Mackenzie Corporation has 0% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) for 14,250 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 9,045 shares. Mason Street Advsrs stated it has 22,125 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ls Investment Limited Com holds 0% or 1,967 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 373,124 shares. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 9,530 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested 0% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Since April 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $350,500 activity. Ellis Mark E also bought $373,000 worth of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) on Friday, May 10.