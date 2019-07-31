PCTEL Inc. (PCTI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Quantenna Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:QTNA)

PCTEL Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) and Quantenna Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:QTNA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Communication Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCTEL Inc. 5 1.07 N/A -0.75 0.00 Quantenna Communications Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.13 186.74

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has PCTEL Inc. and Quantenna Communications Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCTEL Inc. 0.00% -0.6% -0.6% Quantenna Communications Inc. 0.00% 2.6% 2.2%

Liquidity

PCTEL Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.5 and 4.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Quantenna Communications Inc. are 5.2 and 4.7 respectively. PCTEL Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Quantenna Communications Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

PCTEL Inc. and Quantenna Communications Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PCTEL Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Quantenna Communications Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Quantenna Communications Inc. is $24.5, which is potential -100.00% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 58.9% of PCTEL Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 87.2% of Quantenna Communications Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 4.1% of PCTEL Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.2% of Quantenna Communications Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PCTEL Inc. -2.29% 0% -4.49% 16.14% -30.19% 19.11% Quantenna Communications Inc. -0.45% -0.62% 33.83% 42.63% 68.46% 67.87%

For the past year PCTEL Inc. was less bullish than Quantenna Communications Inc.

Summary

Quantenna Communications Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors PCTEL Inc.

PCTEL, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Connected Solutions and RF Solutions. The Connected Solutions segment designs and delivers precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things. The RF Solutions segment provides test tools and engineering services that enhance the performance of wireless networks. The company serves public and private carriers, wireless infrastructure providers, wireless equipment distributors, and value added resellers, as well as original equipment manufacturer providers. PCTEL, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bloomingdale, Illinois.

Quantenna Communications, Inc. designs, develops, and markets wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking for telecommunications service provider market in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s solutions portfolio comprises radio frequency chips and digital baseband chips, which support the IEEE Wi-Fi standards, including 802.11n, 802.11ac, and draft 802.11ax. It offers its products for home networking applications, including home gateways, repeaters, and set-top boxes, as well as retail, outdoor, small and medium business, enterprise networking, and consumer electronics applications. The company sells its Wi-Fi solutions directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers; and third-party distributors. Quantenna Communications, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.