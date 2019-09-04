PCTEL Inc. (PCTI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

PCTEL Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) and Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) are two firms in the Communication Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCTEL Inc. 5 1.54 N/A -0.71 0.00 Lumentum Holdings Inc. 54 2.71 N/A 0.46 124.19

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCTEL Inc. 0.00% -16.5% -14.1% Lumentum Holdings Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

PCTEL Inc.’s current beta is 0.05 and it happens to be 95.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1.27 beta which is 27.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PCTEL Inc. are 4.9 and 3.9 respectively. Its competitor Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. PCTEL Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Lumentum Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for PCTEL Inc. and Lumentum Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PCTEL Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Lumentum Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

PCTEL Inc. has a -9.18% downside potential and an average price target of $6.33. Competitively Lumentum Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $68.25, with potential upside of 23.87%. The results provided earlier shows that Lumentum Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than PCTEL Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 63.8% of PCTEL Inc. shares and 96.5% of Lumentum Holdings Inc. shares. About 5.5% of PCTEL Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Lumentum Holdings Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PCTEL Inc. 0.87% -0.86% -3.14% -13.64% -26.08% 7.69% Lumentum Holdings Inc. -3.18% 3.97% -8.48% 20.9% 8.69% 34.8%

For the past year PCTEL Inc. was less bullish than Lumentum Holdings Inc.

Summary

Lumentum Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors PCTEL Inc.

PCTEL, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Connected Solutions and RF Solutions. The Connected Solutions segment designs and delivers precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things. The RF Solutions segment provides test tools and engineering services that enhance the performance of wireless networks. The company serves public and private carriers, wireless infrastructure providers, wireless equipment distributors, and value added resellers, as well as original equipment manufacturer providers. PCTEL, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bloomingdale, Illinois.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables. It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; and transport products comprising reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components consisting of 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps. This segment also offers Super Transport Blade, which integrates optical transport functions into a single-slot blade; products for 3-D sensing applications, including a light source product; vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers; distributed feedback and electro-absorption modulated lasers; and individual and compact laser arrays. It serves customers in telecommunications, data communications, and consumer and industrial markets. The Commercial Lasers segment offers diode-pumped solid-state, diode, direct-diode, fiber, and gas lasers. This segment serves customers in markets and applications, such as sheet metal processing, general manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, and remote sensing, as well as in precision machining, including drilling in printed circuit boards, wafer singulation, glass cutting, and solar cell scribing. Its lasers products are used in various original equipment manufacturer applications. Lumentum Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.