PCTEL, Inc. (PCTI) Reaches $8.74 52-Week High; TIMBERLINE RESOURCES (TLRS) Shorts Down By 1.59%

TIMBERLINE RESOURCES CORP (OTCMKTS:TLRS) had a decrease of 1.59% in short interest. TLRS’s SI was 6,200 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 1.59% from 6,300 shares previously. With 28,100 avg volume, 0 days are for TIMBERLINE RESOURCES CORP (OTCMKTS:TLRS)’s short sellers to cover TLRS’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.42% or $0.0025 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0705. About 30,001 shares traded. Timberline Resources Corporation (OTCMKTS:TLRS) has 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) hit a new 52-week high and has $9.00 target or 3.00% above today’s $8.74 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $161.58 million company. The 1-year high was reported on Oct, 4 by Barchart.com. If the $9.00 price target is reached, the company will be worth $4.85 million more. The stock increased 3.19% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $8.74. About 541,219 shares traded or 243.43% up from the average. PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) has declined 26.08% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTI News: 22/05/2018 – PCTEL Announces Multi-GNSS L1/L2/L5 Antennas for Precision Navigation; 10/05/2018 – RadioResource: PCTEL Reports Financial Results; 07/03/2018 – PCTEL Unveils Coach™ II Antenna for Multi-Network Mobile Routers; 15/03/2018 – PC-Tel 4Q EPS 19c; 09/05/2018 – PCTEL Reports $21.7 Million in First Quarter Revenue; 03/04/2018 – PCTEL Opens Wireless Product Development Center; 09/05/2018 – PC-Tel 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 22/04/2018 – DJ PCTEL Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCTI); 09/05/2018 – PC-Tel 1Q Rev $21.7M; 07/03/2018 – PCTEL Unveils Coach™ Il Antenna for Multi-Network Mobile Routers

Analysts await PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, up 155.56% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. PCTI’s profit will be $924,382 for 43.70 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by PCTEL, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.38, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 3 investors sold PCTEL, Inc. shares while 10 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 9.81 million shares or 7.91% less from 10.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bailard Inc reported 33,700 shares. Ariel Invs Ltd Com has invested 0.06% in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI). Perritt Cap Management has 488,925 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. State Street Corporation holds 11,562 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) for 52,333 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 50,050 shares. Rutabaga Cap Lc Ma reported 1.19% in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI). New England Private Wealth Lc holds 0.01% or 13,000 shares in its portfolio. Geode Management Limited Liability Company holds 111,049 shares. Stifel reported 0% stake. Dimensional Fund L P accumulated 1.49 million shares. Deprince Race Zollo Incorporated has 1.21M shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Co Mn stated it has 19,978 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0% in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI). Awm Invest invested in 0.16% or 190,987 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering PC-Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. PC-Tel has $6.5000 highest and $600 lowest target. $6.33’s average target is -27.57% below currents $8.74 stock price. PC-Tel had 4 analyst reports since April 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Lake Street upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $600 target in Friday, August 9 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 9 by B. Riley & Co. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, August 9.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $36,476 activity. McGowan Kevin J bought $4,628 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $10,560 was made by Neumann David A on Tuesday, May 21. Bacastow Shelley J had bought 1,000 shares worth $4,650.

PCTEL, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company has market cap of $161.58 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Connected Solutions and RF Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Connected Solutions segment creates and delivers precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.51 million. The firm primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It holds interests in the Eureka property covering an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district of Eureka county, Nevada.

Another recent and important Timberline Resources Corporation (OTCMKTS:TLRS) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “The Northwest Biotherapeutics House Of Cards Is Ready To Collapse – Seeking Alpha” on October 29, 2015.