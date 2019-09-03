PCTEL, Inc. (PCTI) Reaches $6.99 52-Week High; Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

The stock of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) hit a new 52-week high and has $7.62 target or 9.00% above today’s $6.99 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $129.23 million company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 3 by Barchart.com. If the $7.62 price target is reached, the company will be worth $11.63 million more. The stock increased 2.49% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $6.99. About 161,593 shares traded or 73.93% up from the average. PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) has declined 26.08% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTI News: 15/03/2018 – PCTEL Reports $23.3 Million in Fourth Quarter Revenue; 06/03/2018 PCTEL Enhances Public Safety Testing Solution with Printable Reports; 04/04/2018 – RadioResource: PCTEL Opens Wireless Product Development Center in Akron; 07/03/2018 – PCTEL Unveils Coach™ Il Antenna for Multi-Network Mobile Routers; 09/05/2018 – PC-Tel 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 15/03/2018 – PC-Tel 4Q EPS 19c; 09/05/2018 – PC-Tel 1Q Rev $21.7M; 09/05/2018 – PCTEL Reports $21.7 Million in First Quarter Revenue; 08/05/2018 – PCTEL Unveils 900 MHz MIMO Yagi Antennas for Utilities and Industrial IoT; 09/05/2018 – PC-Tel 1Q Loss/Shr 5c

Among 3 analysts covering Transocean (NYSE:RIG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Transocean has $11 highest and $4.9000 lowest target. $7.47’s average target is 73.52% above currents $4.305 stock price. Transocean had 6 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, August 15. The stock of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Monday, June 10. See Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) latest ratings:

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for gas and oil wells worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.55 billion. The firm primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. It currently has negative earnings. As of February 9, 2017, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 56 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 30 ultra-deepwater floaters, 7 harsh environment floaters, 3 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 10 high-specification jackups.

The stock decreased 5.38% or $0.245 during the last trading session, reaching $4.305. About 7.88M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 09/05/2018 – Transocean Acquires Interest in Harsh Environment Newbuild Semisubmersible; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M; 04/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD RIG.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE MORE M&A TARGETS IN 2018; 18/04/2018 – Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig; 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – EXPECTS TO SETTLE COMPULSORY ACQUISITION WITH DELIVERY OF CONSIDERATION TO SONGA OFFSHORE SHAREHOLDERS ON OR ABOUT MARCH 28, 2018; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18

Analysts await PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, up 155.56% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. PCTI’s profit will be $924,385 for 34.95 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by PCTEL, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

PCTEL, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company has market cap of $129.23 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Connected Solutions and RF Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Connected Solutions segment creates and delivers precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

Among 3 analysts covering PC-Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. PC-Tel has $6.5000 highest and $600 lowest target. $6.33’s average target is -9.44% below currents $6.99 stock price. PC-Tel had 5 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Friday, August 9 by Lake Street. The rating was upgraded by B. Riley & Co to “Buy” on Friday, August 9. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 9 by FBR Capital.