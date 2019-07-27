PCTEL, Inc. (PCTI) EPS Estimated At $0.02; Torchlight Energy Resources (TRCH) Sentiment Is 1.13

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (TRCH) investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.01, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 9 active investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 8 reduced and sold their holdings in Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 5.39 million shares, down from 5.53 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Torchlight Energy Resources Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 4 Increased: 3 New Position: 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold PCTEL, Inc. shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 10.65 million shares or 2.36% less from 10.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rutabaga Cap Mngmt Llc Ma holds 941,895 shares or 1.3% of its portfolio. Saturna Capital has invested 0% of its portfolio in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI). 62,965 were accumulated by Wedge Mgmt L Lp Nc. Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 130,972 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Stifel Fincl Corporation owns 26,839 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Boston stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI). Jacobs Levy Equity Management reported 23,392 shares. Awm Inv Co invested in 190,987 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Com Mn invested in 0% or 19,342 shares. North Star Mngmt Corporation has 0% invested in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI). Vanguard Group Inc holds 686,693 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Spark Inv Management Lc stated it has 19,794 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 91,839 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 50,050 were reported by California Public Employees Retirement System. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc holds 0.02% or 333,900 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $29,476 activity. 1,000 shares valued at $4,658 were bought by Neumann David A on Friday, June 7. Bacastow Shelley J had bought 1,000 shares worth $4,650 on Wednesday, June 12. The insider McGowan Kevin J bought $4,980.

PCTEL, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company has market cap of $87.30 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Connected Solutions and RF Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Connected Solutions segment creates and delivers precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

Amg National Trust Bank holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. for 1.37 million shares. Biltmore Wealth Management Llc owns 69,444 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Torch Wealth Management Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 50,000 shares. The Michigan-based Lvm Capital Management Ltd Mi has invested 0.02% in the stock. Ing Groep Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 229,558 shares.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $108.73 million. As of December 31, 2016 it had interests in three gas and oil projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in Central Oklahoma. It currently has negative earnings.

Analysts await Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) to report earnings on August, 8. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.