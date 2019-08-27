PCTEL Inc. (PCTI) and QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between PCTEL Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) and QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Communication Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCTEL Inc. 5 1.45 N/A -0.71 0.00 QUALCOMM Incorporated 69 3.55 N/A 1.81 40.38

Table 1 highlights PCTEL Inc. and QUALCOMM Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has PCTEL Inc. and QUALCOMM Incorporated’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCTEL Inc. 0.00% -16.5% -14.1% QUALCOMM Incorporated 0.00% 31.3% 6%

Volatility & Risk

PCTEL Inc. has a 0.05 beta, while its volatility is 95.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, QUALCOMM Incorporated’s 63.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.63 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PCTEL Inc. are 4.9 and 3.9 respectively. Its competitor QUALCOMM Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. PCTEL Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than QUALCOMM Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

PCTEL Inc. and QUALCOMM Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PCTEL Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 QUALCOMM Incorporated 0 5 5 2.50

The consensus target price of PCTEL Inc. is $6.33, with potential downside of -1.86%. QUALCOMM Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $85.7 consensus target price and a 15.86% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, QUALCOMM Incorporated is looking more favorable than PCTEL Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

PCTEL Inc. and QUALCOMM Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 63.8% and 78.6%. PCTEL Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.09% of QUALCOMM Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PCTEL Inc. 0.87% -0.86% -3.14% -13.64% -26.08% 7.69% QUALCOMM Incorporated -3.57% -5.62% -15.29% 45.82% 17.92% 28.55%

For the past year PCTEL Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than QUALCOMM Incorporated.

Summary

QUALCOMM Incorporated beats on 8 of the 10 factors PCTEL Inc.

PCTEL, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Connected Solutions and RF Solutions. The Connected Solutions segment designs and delivers precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things. The RF Solutions segment provides test tools and engineering services that enhance the performance of wireless networks. The company serves public and private carriers, wireless infrastructure providers, wireless equipment distributors, and value added resellers, as well as original equipment manufacturer providers. PCTEL, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bloomingdale, Illinois.

QUALCOMM Incorporated develops, designs, manufactures, and markets digital communications products and services in China, South Korea, Taiwan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA), and other technologies for use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products. The QTL segment grants licenses or provides rights to use portions of its intellectual property portfolio, which include various patent rights useful in the manufacture and sale of certain wireless products comprising products implementing CDMA2000, WCDMA, CDMA TDD, and/or LTE standards, as well as their derivatives. The QSI segment invests in early-stage companies in various industries, including digital media, e-commerce, healthcare, and wearable devices for supporting the design and introduction of new products and services for voice and data communications. The company also develops and offers products for implementation of small cells; mobile health products and services; software products, and content and push-to-talk enablement services to wireless operators; and development, and other services and related products to the United States government agencies and their contractors. In addition, it licenses chipset technology and products for data centers. QUALCOMM Incorporated was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.