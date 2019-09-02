PCTEL Inc. (PCTI) and KVH Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between PCTEL Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) and KVH Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Communication Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCTEL Inc. 5 1.51 N/A -0.71 0.00 KVH Industries Inc. 10 0.96 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates PCTEL Inc. and KVH Industries Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCTEL Inc. 0.00% -16.5% -14.1% KVH Industries Inc. 0.00% -10.5% -5.3%

Risk & Volatility

PCTEL Inc.’s 0.05 beta indicates that its volatility is 95.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. KVH Industries Inc.’s 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.86 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PCTEL Inc. are 4.9 and 3.9 respectively. Its competitor KVH Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. PCTEL Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than KVH Industries Inc.

Analyst Ratings

PCTEL Inc. and KVH Industries Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PCTEL Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 KVH Industries Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of PCTEL Inc. is $6.33, with potential downside of -7.18%. On the other hand, KVH Industries Inc.’s potential upside is 29.03% and its consensus price target is $12. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that KVH Industries Inc. seems more appealing than PCTEL Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 63.8% of PCTEL Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.7% of KVH Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors. PCTEL Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 10.6% of KVH Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PCTEL Inc. 0.87% -0.86% -3.14% -13.64% -26.08% 7.69% KVH Industries Inc. -4.36% -4.72% 3.59% -10.78% -17.89% -1.85%

For the past year PCTEL Inc. has 7.69% stronger performance while KVH Industries Inc. has -1.85% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors KVH Industries Inc. beats PCTEL Inc.

PCTEL, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Connected Solutions and RF Solutions. The Connected Solutions segment designs and delivers precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things. The RF Solutions segment provides test tools and engineering services that enhance the performance of wireless networks. The company serves public and private carriers, wireless infrastructure providers, wireless equipment distributors, and value added resellers, as well as original equipment manufacturer providers. PCTEL, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bloomingdale, Illinois.

KVH Industries, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. It offers mobile satellite TV and communications products, including satellite TV antennas; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services. The company also offers airtime plans that enable customers to obtain Internet and voice services; and value-added, news content, and radio content services. In addition, it provides navigation, guidance, and stabilization products for the commercial and defense markets, including precision fiber optic gyro-based systems that enable platform and optical stabilization, navigation, pointing, and guidance; tactical navigation systems for tactical trucks and light armored vehicles; and commercial products, such as navigation and positioning systems for various applications consisting of precision mapping, dynamic surveying, autonomous vehicles, train location control and track geometry measurement systems, industrial robotics, and optical stabilization applications. Further, the company offers content, maritime news, sporting content, and television programming delivery services; movie distribution services; maritime e-learning content and related services; and services and support for the mini-VSAT Broadband solution. KVH Industries, Inc. sells its mobile communications products through independent retailers, chain stores, and distributors; and navigation products directly to the United States and foreign governments, and government contractors, as well as through authorized independent sales representatives. The company also sells and leases its products directly to end users. KVH Industries, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Middletown, Rhode Island.