PCTEL Inc. (PCTI) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

PCTEL Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) is a company in the Communication Equipment industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

PCTEL Inc. has 63.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 54.76% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand PCTEL Inc. has 5.5% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 11.00% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have PCTEL Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCTEL Inc. 0.00% -16.50% -14.10% Industry Average 4.18% 33.29% 7.44%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares PCTEL Inc. and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio PCTEL Inc. N/A 5 0.00 Industry Average 68.17M 1.63B 102.47

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for PCTEL Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PCTEL Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.47 2.29 2.70

PCTEL Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $6.33, suggesting a potential upside of 1.28%. The potential upside of the rivals is 72.78%. The equities research analysts’ view based on the data delivered earlier is that PCTEL Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of PCTEL Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PCTEL Inc. 0.87% -0.86% -3.14% -13.64% -26.08% 7.69% Industry Average 4.47% 8.55% 13.81% 23.14% 34.90% 33.68%

For the past year PCTEL Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PCTEL Inc. are 4.9 and 3.9. Competitively, PCTEL Inc.’s competitors have 3.45 and 2.74 for Current and Quick Ratio. PCTEL Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PCTEL Inc.’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.05 shows that PCTEL Inc. is 95.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, PCTEL Inc.’s competitors are 4.56% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.05 beta.

Dividends

PCTEL Inc. does not pay a dividend.

PCTEL, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Connected Solutions and RF Solutions. The Connected Solutions segment designs and delivers precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things. The RF Solutions segment provides test tools and engineering services that enhance the performance of wireless networks. The company serves public and private carriers, wireless infrastructure providers, wireless equipment distributors, and value added resellers, as well as original equipment manufacturer providers. PCTEL, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bloomingdale, Illinois.