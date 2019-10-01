PCTEL Inc. (PCTI) and DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Contrasting side by side

PCTEL Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) and DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) are two firms in the Communication Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCTEL Inc. 7 1.90 13.47M -0.71 0.00 DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. 11 0.75 11.70M 0.06 170.68

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of PCTEL Inc. and DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCTEL Inc. 195,784,883.72% -16.5% -14.1% DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. 109,962,406.02% 1.3% 0.5%

Volatility and Risk

PCTEL Inc. is 95.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.05 beta. In other hand, DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. has beta of 0.36 which is 64.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PCTEL Inc. are 4.9 and 3.9 respectively. Its competitor DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. PCTEL Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for PCTEL Inc. and DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PCTEL Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

PCTEL Inc. has an average target price of $6.33, and a -24.64% downside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 63.8% of PCTEL Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.1% of DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% are PCTEL Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PCTEL Inc. 0.87% -0.86% -3.14% -13.64% -26.08% 7.69% DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. -6.85% -21.57% -14.12% -23.54% 8.86% -27.61%

For the past year PCTEL Inc. has 7.69% stronger performance while DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. has -27.61% weaker performance.

Summary

PCTEL Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.

PCTEL, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Connected Solutions and RF Solutions. The Connected Solutions segment designs and delivers precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things. The RF Solutions segment provides test tools and engineering services that enhance the performance of wireless networks. The company serves public and private carriers, wireless infrastructure providers, wireless equipment distributors, and value added resellers, as well as original equipment manufacturer providers. PCTEL, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bloomingdale, Illinois.

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. provides network access solutions and communications equipment for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber lines (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and gigabit Ethernet passive optical network (GEPON) optical network terminals. The company also provides central office products, such as broadband loop carriers for DSL and voice-grade telephone service; DSL access multiplexers (DSLAMs); optical line terminals for passive optical distribution networks like GPON and GEPON; and point-to-point Ethernet service for 1 gigabit to 10 gigabit access. In addition, it offers Ethernet switching products; mobile backhaul products comprising standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces; software defined networks and network function virtualization tools and building blocks; and passive optical LAN products consisting of integrated power over Ethernet units. The Company is headquartered in Oakland, California. DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. is a subsidiary of DASAN Networks, Inc.