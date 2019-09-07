PCTEL Inc. (PCTI) and BK Technologies Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Comparison side by side

We are comparing PCTEL Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) and BK Technologies Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCTEL Inc. 5 1.58 N/A -0.71 0.00 BK Technologies Corporation 4 1.11 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 highlights PCTEL Inc. and BK Technologies Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCTEL Inc. 0.00% -16.5% -14.1% BK Technologies Corporation 0.00% -3.7% -2.7%

Volatility and Risk

PCTEL Inc. has a 0.05 beta, while its volatility is 95.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, BK Technologies Corporation’s 105.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.05 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of PCTEL Inc. is 4.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.9. The Current Ratio of rival BK Technologies Corporation is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. PCTEL Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BK Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for PCTEL Inc. and BK Technologies Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PCTEL Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 BK Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

PCTEL Inc. has a -11.34% downside potential and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 63.8% of PCTEL Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.4% of BK Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 5.5% of PCTEL Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.83% of BK Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PCTEL Inc. 0.87% -0.86% -3.14% -13.64% -26.08% 7.69% BK Technologies Corporation -3.94% -9.3% -2.26% -2.99% 8.33% 4%

For the past year PCTEL Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than BK Technologies Corporation.

Summary

PCTEL Inc. beats BK Technologies Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

PCTEL, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Connected Solutions and RF Solutions. The Connected Solutions segment designs and delivers precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things. The RF Solutions segment provides test tools and engineering services that enhance the performance of wireless networks. The company serves public and private carriers, wireless infrastructure providers, wireless equipment distributors, and value added resellers, as well as original equipment manufacturer providers. PCTEL, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bloomingdale, Illinois.

BK Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios, repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names. Its BK Technologies and BK Radio branded products include land-mobile radio equipment for professional radio users primarily in government, public safety, and military applications, as well as P-25 digital products; and RELM branded products provide two-way communications for commercial and industrial concerns, such as hotels, construction firms, schools, and transportation services. The company was formerly known as RELM Wireless Corporation and changed its name to BK Technologies, Inc. in June 2018. BK Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, Florida.