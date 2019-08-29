PCTEL Inc. (PCTI) and Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between PCTEL Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) and Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Communication Equipment industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCTEL Inc. 5 1.50 N/A -0.71 0.00 Akoustis Technologies Inc. 6 199.74 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of PCTEL Inc. and Akoustis Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has PCTEL Inc. and Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCTEL Inc. 0.00% -16.5% -14.1% Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0.00% -135.5% -73.9%

Volatility and Risk

PCTEL Inc. is 95.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.05 beta. Akoustis Technologies Inc. has a 0.79 beta and it is 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PCTEL Inc. are 4.9 and 3.9 respectively. Its competitor Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.8 and its Quick Ratio is 12.7. Akoustis Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PCTEL Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for PCTEL Inc. and Akoustis Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PCTEL Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

PCTEL Inc. has a consensus price target of $6.33, and a -7.05% downside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

PCTEL Inc. and Akoustis Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 63.8% and 34.4%. PCTEL Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 12.9% of Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PCTEL Inc. 0.87% -0.86% -3.14% -13.64% -26.08% 7.69% Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0.52% -7.18% -8.92% -23.32% -27.52% 17.1%

For the past year PCTEL Inc. has weaker performance than Akoustis Technologies Inc.

PCTEL, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Connected Solutions and RF Solutions. The Connected Solutions segment designs and delivers precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things. The RF Solutions segment provides test tools and engineering services that enhance the performance of wireless networks. The company serves public and private carriers, wireless infrastructure providers, wireless equipment distributors, and value added resellers, as well as original equipment manufacturer providers. PCTEL, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bloomingdale, Illinois.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. engages in developing, designing, and manufacturing radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, and WiFi premise equipment. The company focuses on manufacturing and commercializing its patented Bulk ONE acoustic wave technology to address the frequency-selectivity requirements in mobile smartphones, enhancing the efficiency and signal quality of mobile wireless devices and enabling The Internet of Things. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina.