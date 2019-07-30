PCTEL Inc. (PCTI) and A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting PCTEL Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) and A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCTEL Inc. 5 1.08 N/A -0.75 0.00 A10 Networks Inc. 7 2.35 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for PCTEL Inc. and A10 Networks Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCTEL Inc. 0.00% -0.6% -0.6% A10 Networks Inc. 0.00% -20.3% -8.8%

Volatility & Risk

PCTEL Inc. has a 0.18 beta, while its volatility is 82.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. A10 Networks Inc.’s 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.68 beta.

Liquidity

5.5 and 4.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PCTEL Inc. Its rival A10 Networks Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 1.9 respectively. PCTEL Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than A10 Networks Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 58.9% of PCTEL Inc. shares and 65.5% of A10 Networks Inc. shares. About 4.1% of PCTEL Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1% of A10 Networks Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PCTEL Inc. -2.29% 0% -4.49% 16.14% -30.19% 19.11% A10 Networks Inc. -1.4% -7.74% -5.11% -0.32% 3.61% 1.28%

For the past year PCTEL Inc. has stronger performance than A10 Networks Inc.

Summary

PCTEL Inc. beats A10 Networks Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

PCTEL, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Connected Solutions and RF Solutions. The Connected Solutions segment designs and delivers precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things. The RF Solutions segment provides test tools and engineering services that enhance the performance of wireless networks. The company serves public and private carriers, wireless infrastructure providers, wireless equipment distributors, and value added resellers, as well as original equipment manufacturer providers. PCTEL, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bloomingdale, Illinois.

A10 Networks, Inc. provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The companyÂ’s products are built on advanced core operating system platform. It offers application delivery controllers that provide advanced server load balancing; lightning application delivery service, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform designed to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and carrier grade networking address translation product that offer network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks. The company also provides threat protection systems for the protection of networks and server resources against massive distributed denial of service attacks; secure sockets layer insight that decrypts secure sockets layer-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device, such as a firewall, for deep packet inspection; and convergent firewall, which consolidates multiple critical security capabilities in one package by consolidating multiple security and networking functions in a single appliance. Its solutions enable cloud providers, Web-scale companies, service providers, government organizations, and enterprises to secure and optimize the performance of their data center and cloud applications; and secure their users, applications, and infrastructure from Internet, Web, and network threats. The company delivers its solutions on optimized hardware appliances, bare metal software, virtual appliances, and cloud-native software. It serves telecommunications, technology, industrial, retail, financial, gaming, and education industries. The company markets its products through sales organizations, as well as distribution channel partners, including distributors, value added resellers, and system integrators. A10 Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.