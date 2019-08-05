PCSB Financial (PCSB) to pay $0.04 on Aug 30, 2019; Luxor Capital Group LP Has Lowered Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Position By $24.39 Million

PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) is expected to pay $0.04 on Aug 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:PCSB) shareholders before Aug 15, 2019 will receive the $0.04 dividend. PCSB Financial Corp’s current price of $19.36 translates into 0.21% yield. PCSB Financial Corp’s dividend has Aug 16, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.36. About 18,404 shares traded. PCSB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PCSB) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PCSB News: 08/05/2018 – Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Buys Into Pcsb Financial Corp; 26/04/2018 – PCSB Financial 3Q EPS 13c; 08/03/2018 PCSB Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ PCSB Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCSB)

Luxor Capital Group Lp decreased Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) stake by 23.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Luxor Capital Group Lp sold 1.02 million shares as Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Luxor Capital Group Lp holds 3.25M shares with $78.79 million value, down from 4.27 million last quarter. Liberty Global Plc now has $19.28B valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $25.95. About 1.59M shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 23/03/2018 – RPT-LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – UNIT’S AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA S.A. HAS BEEN TERMINATED – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover of Liberty Global assets; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Announcing Deal to Buy Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 billion; 18/05/2018 – Bill Gates Discloses 5% Stake in Liberty Global — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – DEUTCHE TELEKOM CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD DISTORT COMPETITION; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA; 30/05/2018 – EU conditionally clears Liberty Global’s purchase of Dutch cable operator Ziggo; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 Billion; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS LIBERTY’S VIRGIN MEDIA NOT ON THE AGENDA FOR THE TIME BEING; 11/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL – IF DEAL WITH VODAFONE TERMINATES BECAUSE CONDITION TO GET ANTITRUST APPROVAL IS NOT MET, CO TO BE PAID COMPENSATORY PAYMENT OF EUR 250 MLN

Luxor Capital Group Lp increased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) stake by 413,020 shares to 500,000 valued at $141.24M in 2019Q1. It also upped Waitr Hldgs Inc stake by 695,195 shares and now owns 845,195 shares. Huya Inc was raised too.

Another recent and important Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Liberty Global Completes the Sale of Its Operations in Germany, Hungary, Romania and the Czech Republic to Vodafone – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019.

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company has market cap of $344.69 million. The Company’s deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 38.72 P/E ratio. The firm also offers commercial real estate, multi-family residential real estate, commercial business, construction, residential mortgage, consumer, and consumer and business installment loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.