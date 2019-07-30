Pcm (PCMI) Valuation Declined While Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Cut Its Stake by $5.30 Million; State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increased Stake in Textron (TXT) by $750,000

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Textron Inc (TXT) by 1.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 960,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.63 million, up from 945,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Textron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.86. About 1.18M shares traded. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 23.56% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: TEXTRON 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS REPORTED IN ERROR; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.72 PER SHARE; SIGNS AGREEMENT TO SELL TOOLS & TEST BUSINESS FOR $810 MILLION; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Rev $3.3B; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N AND GENERAL ATOMICS COULD SEE DRONE SALES INCREASE AFTER NEW EXPORT POLICY…; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 18/04/2018 – Textron Backs 2018 View of Cont Ops EPS $2.95-EPS $3.15; 18/04/2018 – Textron Reports First Quarter 2018 Income from Continuing Operations of $0.72 per Share; Signs Agreement to Sell Tools & Test; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON REPORTS 1Q 2018 INCOME FROM CONT OPS OF $0.72-SHR; IN; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC TXT.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.95 TO $3.15 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 147,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 246,452 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, down from 393,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $429.38 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.83. About 101,767 shares traded. PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) has risen 143.33% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 138.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 25/04/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O – REITERATING 2018 OUTLOOK FOR NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE TO BE IN A RANGE OF $2.00 – $2.10 PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – PCM at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 11/05/2018 – PCM, Inc. Presenting at B. Riley FBR’s 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, May 24 at 1:30 P.M. Pacific; 23/05/2018 – PCM at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – TROVAGENE: PCM-075, FLT3 INHIBITORS COMBO SHOWED 97.3% TGI; 28/03/2018 – PCM at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 25/04/2018 – PCM Sees Revenue Growth in 3Q and 4Q Above 2Q Growt; 09/04/2018 – Paradigm Capital Management Exits Position in PCM

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Azul S A by 18,017 shares to 42,056 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,400 shares, and cut its stake in L3 Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold TXT shares while 141 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 189.86 million shares or 1.63% less from 193.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Cibc Ww Mkts Corp has 39,348 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn, a California-based fund reported 663,367 shares. Cap Research Glob Invsts holds 0.29% or 18.04 million shares in its portfolio. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 414,361 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.01% or 17,078 shares. 694,174 are owned by Parametric Port Ltd Liability Co. Pictet Asset reported 33,088 shares. Mrj has 2.55% invested in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) for 83,797 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0.01% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 417,548 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Ltd invested in 162,741 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) for 1,465 shares.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62M and $372.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 71,939 shares to 427,244 shares, valued at $3.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 45,376 shares in the quarter, for a total of 279,809 shares, and has risen its stake in Comtech Telecommunications Cor (NASDAQ:CMTL).