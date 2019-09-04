Pcm (PCMI) Stock Price Rose While Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Trimmed Position by $5.30 Million; Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Upped Its Resources Connection (RECN) Holding by $3.16 Million

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 147,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% . The institutional investor held 246,452 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, down from 393,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $431.35M market cap company. It closed at $35.01 lastly. It is down 65.46% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 16/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 Showing Synergy of PCM-075 in Combination with FLT3 Inhibitors in Acute Myeloid Le; 28/03/2018 – PCM at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – PCM 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 07/03/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 5 PCT; 17/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 on Pharmacodynamic and Tumor Biomarkers During Treatment with PCM-075 and Low-Dose; 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in PCM; 14/05/2018 – PCM at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 07/03/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.00 TO $2.10 INCLUDING ITEMS; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Resources Connection Inc (RECN) by 147.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 197,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.14% . The institutional investor held 331,540 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.48 million, up from 134,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Resources Connection Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $521.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $16.38. About 73,891 shares traded. Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) has risen 12.46% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical RECN News: 25/04/2018 – Resources Global Professionals Announces Quarterly Dividend and Dividend Payment Date; 23/04/2018 – DJ Resources Connection Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RECN); 13/03/2018 Financial Industry Risk and Regulation Expert Candice Nonas to Speak at the 2018 CFP Recovery and Resolution Conference in New; 04/04/2018 – RESOURCES CONNECTION 3Q REV. $172.4M, EST. $170.5M (2 EST.); 04/04/2018 – Resources Connection 3Q Rev $172.4M; 21/05/2018 – Resources Global Professionals and WonderBotz LLP Announce Strategic Alliance in Robotic Process Automation; 04/04/2018 – RESOURCES CONNECTION 3Q EPS 14C, EST. 15C; 02/04/2018 – Resources Connection Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Resources Connection 3Q EPS 14c

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $25.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allegiant Travel Co (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 12,110 shares to 21,943 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 1.33M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36.97 million shares, and cut its stake in Rbb Bancorp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold RECN shares while 37 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 25.38 million shares or 1.17% more from 25.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Capital Incorporated, Ohio-based fund reported 55,419 shares. Confluence Mngmt Ltd holds 0.1% or 356,509 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN). Sg Americas Limited Co owns 17,691 shares. Ameritas Partners, a Nebraska-based fund reported 2,400 shares. Legal General Grp Inc Public Ltd Company stated it has 0% in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN). River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN). New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN). Parkside Retail Bank And Tru holds 0% or 73 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN). Prudential Financial reported 0% of its portfolio in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0% of its portfolio in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN). Jefferies Gru Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN). Us Bankshares De holds 0% of its portfolio in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) for 208 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0% in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN).

