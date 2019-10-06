Pcm (PCMI) Shareholder Weber Alan W Lowered Holding by $2.90 Million; Lincluden Management LTD Stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) Trimmed by $1.73 Million as Stock Declined

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 21,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 1.21M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96.02 million, down from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Royal Bank Of Canada for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $79.5. About 891,147 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 24/05/2018 – Smart & Final at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 16/05/2018 – Banco de Sabadell Target Cut to EUR1.45 From EUR1.80 by RBC; 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO ‘REMAINS HOPEFUL’ OF GOOD OUTCOME ON NATFA; 18/04/2018 – KILLAM APARTMENT REIT KMP_u.TO : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 03/05/2018 – Saudi-China Oil Market Hit by Russian Exports, Says RBC’s Tran (Video); 10/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 09/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 09/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada: Publication of 2017 Terms and Conditions; 08/03/2018 – PREMIER OIL PLC PMO.L : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 19/03/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM

Weber Alan W decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 6.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W sold 82,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% . The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.54M, down from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $431.35M market cap company. It closed at $35.01 lastly. It is down 65.46% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 17/05/2018 – Trovagene Announces Completion of First Dosing Cohort of Patients in Ongoing Phase 1b/2 Trial of PCM-075 in Acute Myeloid Leukemia; 19/04/2018 – DJ PCM Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCMI); 23/05/2018 – PCM at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 16/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 Showing Synergy of PCM-075 in Combination with FLT3 Inhibitors in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML); 25/04/2018 – PCM Sees Revenue Growth in 3Q and 4Q Above 2Q Growt; 21/03/2018 – PCM Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 28; 16/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 Showing Synergy of PCM-075 in Combination with FLT3 Inhibitors in Acute Myeloid Le; 07/03/2018 PCM 4Q Loss/Shr 22c; 16/04/2018 – TROVAGENE: PCM-075, FLT3 INHIBITORS COMBO SHOWED 97.3% TGI

Weber Alan W, which manages about $262.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 30,000 shares to 47,300 shares, valued at $775,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Spectrum Brands Down 40% In a Year: What Caused Dismal Run? – Nasdaq” on April 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Undervalued Momentum Stocks To Buy Now – Nasdaq” published on August 31, 2018, Zacks.com published: “PCM (PCMI) to Post Q1 Earnings: Factors to Influence Results – Zacks.com” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of PCM, Caesars, Sotheby’s, and EMC on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FCBI, DFRG, PCMI and RTEC SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $1.76 EPS, up 2.92% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.71 per share. RY’s profit will be $2.55B for 11.29 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual EPS reported by Royal Bank of Canada for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.14% EPS growth.

More notable recent Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “I Bought Royal Bank Of Canada For The Grade ‘A’ Retirement Portfolio, Here’s Why – Seeking Alpha” on February 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Royal Bank Of Canada: A Dividend Grower To Hold Forever – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Top TSX Stocks of the 21st Century – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Aegis Capital Corp. is pleased to announce its commitment to Equity Research – PRNewswire” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RBC focuses on costs, trading risk amid trading slump – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Nova Scotia Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 74,055 shares to 1.43 million shares, valued at $76.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Granite Real Estate Invt Tr by 67,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,810 shares, and has risen its stake in Wallgreens Boots Alliance Inc.