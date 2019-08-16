Pcm (PCMI) Shareholder Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Lowered Its Holding by $5.30 Million; Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Shareholder Walleye Trading Has Trimmed Its Position by $2.08 Million as Stock Value Declined

Walleye Trading Llc decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 82.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc sold 11,426 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 2,474 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $451,000, down from 13,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $147.97. About 824,890 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Rev $1.4B; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Simon Begins Transformational Redevelopments At Five Properties; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED PLANS TO OPEN AT LEAST FIVE NEW HOTELS AT SIMON SHOPPING CENTERS OVER NEXT SEVERAL YEARS; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Group Bumps Up Guidance — Earnings Review; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY EPS $7.33-EPS $7.43; 27/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Lp CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 30/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS AT MILKEN CONFERENCE; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL ENDS; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International And Simon Expand Relationship

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 147,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% . The institutional investor held 246,452 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, down from 393,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $430.61M market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $34.93. About 68,477 shares traded. PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) has risen 65.46% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 14/05/2018 – PCM at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 07/03/2018 PCM 4Q Loss/Shr 22c; 25/04/2018 – PCM 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in PCM; 25/04/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O – REITERATING 2018 OUTLOOK FOR NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE TO BE IN A RANGE OF $2.00 – $2.10 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O REAFFIRMS FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR VIEW $2.00 TO $2.10; 25/04/2018 – PCM Sees Revenue Growth in 3Q and 4Q Above 2Q Growt; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 17/05/2018 – Trovagene Announces Completion of First Dosing Cohort of Patients in Ongoing Phase 1b/2 Trial of PCM-075 in Acute Myeloid Leuke; 16/04/2018 – TROVAGENE: PCM-075, FLT3 INHIBITORS COMBO SHOWED 97.3% TGI

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.17% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) or 318,977 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 291,089 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 12,542 shares. Westpac Banking accumulated 398,896 shares or 0% of the stock. Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 15,141 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt accumulated 6,789 shares. Northern Trust Corporation has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Chem State Bank holds 24,369 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Lc has 67,001 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Investec Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.1% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). 249,106 were reported by Eaton Vance Mgmt. 7,449 are held by Sun Life Fincl. Barrett Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) or 1,245 shares. Zeke Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 8,160 shares. Lincluden Ltd stated it has 0.22% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Continental Resources Inc (Call) (NYSE:CLR) by 7,200 shares to 19,200 shares, valued at $860,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (Call) (NYSE:HSBC) by 49,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (Put).