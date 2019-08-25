Pcm (PCMI) Shareholder Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Stake; Calamos Wealth Management Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $3.56 Million; Share Price Rose

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 147,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% . The institutional investor held 246,452 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, down from 393,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $430.86 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.95. About 261,797 shares traded or 4.08% up from the average. PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) has risen 65.46% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 07/03/2018 – PCM: Forecasting 2018 Revenue Growth of Approximately 5% Over 2017; 11/05/2018 – PCM, Inc. Presenting at B. Riley FBR’s 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, May 24 at 1:30 P.M. Pacific Time; 25/04/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O – REITERATING 2018 OUTLOOK FOR NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE TO BE IN A RANGE OF $2.00 – $2.10 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – PCM, Inc. Announces Participation in Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference; 17/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 on Pharmacodynamic and Tumor Biomarkers During Treatment with PCM-075 and Low-Dose Cytarabine; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 14/05/2018 – PCM at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 17/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 on Pharmacodynamic and Tumor Biomarkers During Treatment with PCM-075 and Low-Dose; 25/04/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O REAFFIRMS FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR VIEW $2.00 TO $2.10; 07/03/2018 – PCM Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.10

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 17.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 30,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 140,345 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.55M, down from 170,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52M shares traded or 31.20% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 21/05/2018 – Blue Medora Announces Multi-Cloud Monitoring for Microsoft Azure Log Analytics; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COMPANIES SIGN TECH ACCORD; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in AI; 14/03/2018 – Bravatek/AmbiCom JV to unveil field-tested Consumer Optimization Software Product; 25/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs fuels creativity and innovative design with the Microsoft Cloud; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CAPEX TO GROW COMPARED TO 3Q

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62 million and $372.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pam Transportation Services I (NASDAQ:PTSI) by 18,850 shares to 131,867 shares, valued at $6.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 71,939 shares in the quarter, for a total of 427,244 shares, and has risen its stake in Nn Inc (NASDAQ:NNBR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87 million and $700.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) by 30,102 shares to 37,234 shares, valued at $3.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zions Bancorp Na (NASDAQ:ZION) by 51,572 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,406 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).