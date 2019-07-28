Pcm (PCMI) Shareholder Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Has Cut Its Position by $5.30 Million; Union Bankshares Cut Its Holding in Diageo P L C (DEO) by $373,596

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 147,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 246,452 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, down from 393,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $431.10M market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 133,342 shares traded. PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) has risen 143.33% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 138.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 07/03/2018 – PCM 4Q Adj EPS 17c; 25/04/2018 – PCM Sees Revenue Growth in 3Q and 4Q Above 2Q Growt; 07/03/2018 – PCM: Forecasting 2018 Revenue Growth of Approximately 5% Over 2017; 07/03/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 5 PCT; 17/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 on Pharmacodynamic and Tumor Biomarkers During Treatment with PCM-075 and Low-Dose; 25/04/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O – REITERATING 2018 OUTLOOK FOR NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE TO BE IN A RANGE OF $2.00 – $2.10 PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 17/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 on Pharmacodynamic and Tumor Biomarkers During Treatment with PCM-075 and Low-Dose Cytarabine; 28/03/2018 – PCM at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – TROVAGENE: PCM-075, FLT3 INHIBITORS COMBO SHOWED 97.3% TGI

Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 11.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp sold 2,292 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,813 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, down from 20,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $165.08. About 400,154 shares traded or 31.94% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 17.69% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Drinks companies bank on an unusual cocktail recipe: less alcohol; 24/05/2018 – Brands Include Seagram’s VO, Goldschlager, Myers’s Rum, Popov, Romana; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to pour £150m into Scotch whisky tourism; 21/05/2018 – Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competiti; 08/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Diageo USVI Signs Statement of Support for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve; 10/05/2018 – George Dickel Tennessee Whisky Releases New TABASCO® Brand Barrel Finish – A Partnership Made In The South; 24/05/2018 – DIAGEO HAS KICKED OFF AN AUCTION OF US-FOCUSED SPIRITS BRANDS INCLUDING GOLDSCHLAGER – SKY NEWS; 19/03/2018 – Diageo Launches ‘Happy Hour’ Skill For Amazon Alexa Celebrating One Of The Most Spirited Hours In The Day; 12/04/2018 – Diageo’s East African Breweries aims to tap rising spirits demand in Kenya; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – PROCEEDS FROM THIS ISSUANCE WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES

More notable recent Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Consumer Stocks Loading up on Marijuana – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Beverage Stocks: Macquarie Bullish On Diageo, Pepsi, But Says Constellation’s Asset Sale Was Underpriced – Benzinga” published on April 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Diageo: A Premiumization Play At A Premium Price – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This Major Marijuana Grower Reiterates Its Desire to Find a Beverage Partner – The Motley Fool” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Deep Analysis Of Diageo – Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (FTY) by 174,814 shares to 221,167 shares, valued at $11.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 7,256 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,361 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62M and $372.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cohu Inc (NASDAQ:COHU) by 145,602 shares to 433,715 shares, valued at $6.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twin Disc Inc (NASDAQ:TWIN) by 76,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 367,584 shares, and has risen its stake in Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG).