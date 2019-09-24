Pcm (PCMI) Share Price Rose While Weber Alan W Lowered Its Stake by $2.90 Million; Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Has Raised Its Lowes Cos (LOW) Holding by $1.05 Million as Stock Price Declined

Weber Alan W decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 6.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W sold 82,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% . The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.54 million, down from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $431.35 million market cap company. It closed at $35.01 lastly. It is down 65.46% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 16/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 Showing Synergy of PCM-075 in Combination with FLT3 Inhibitors in Acute Myeloid Le; 11/05/2018 – PCM, Inc. Presenting at B. Riley FBR’s 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, May 24 at 1:30 P.M. Pacific Time; 14/05/2018 – PCM at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 17/05/2018 – Trovagene Announces Completion of First Dosing Cohort of Patients in Ongoing Phase 1b/2 Trial of PCM-075 in Acute Myeloid Leukemia; 21/03/2018 – PCM, Inc. Announces Participation in Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference; 16/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 Showing Synergy of PCM-075 in Combination with FLT3 Inhibitors in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML); 21/03/2018 – PCM Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 28; 17/05/2018 – Trovagene Announces Completion of First Dosing Cohort of Patients in Ongoing Phase 1b/2 Trial of PCM-075 in Acute Myeloid Leuke; 07/03/2018 – PCM Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.10; 16/04/2018 – TROVAGENE: PCM-075, FLT3 INHIBITORS COMBO SHOWED 97.3% TGI

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 126.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc bought 10,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 18,757 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89 million, up from 8,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $110.14. About 2.73M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s New CEO Inherits Chain as Raw U.S. Spring Begins to Thaw; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S & GE LIGHTING EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO DIFFERENTIATE LIGHT; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 05/03/2018 – LOWE’S TO WEBCAST PRESENTATION FROM UBS GLOBAL CONSUMER & RETAI; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-1 card ABS; 05/03/2018 Lowe’s to Webcast Presentation from the UBS Global Consumer & Retail Conference; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS ENCOURAGED BY STRONG SALES MOMENTUM SEEN AS WEATHER IMPROVED- CONF CALL; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 12/03/2018 – LCI Industries Announces Retirement of John B. Lowe, Jr. From Bd of Directors

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. The insider Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538. WARDELL LISA W also bought $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Conning owns 0.04% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 13,115 shares. Ally Fincl holds 25,000 shares. Invsts Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv accumulated 3,108 shares. Chesley Taft Assoc Limited has invested 0.2% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Sit Associates Inc owns 3,825 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Alpha Windward Lc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 2,310 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Welch & Forbes Limited Liability owns 25,018 shares. Loudon Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 1.48% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Mairs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Cadence Capital Management Ltd Liability accumulated 22,990 shares. Moreover, Peapack Gladstone has 0.6% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 137,608 shares. Mcrae Mgmt accumulated 4.19% or 103,880 shares. Palisade Asset Management, Minnesota-based fund reported 8,890 shares.

