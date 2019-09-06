Pcm (PCMI) Share Price Rose While Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Decreased Its Position; As Royal Gold (RGLD) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.08 Million

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.52% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.91 million, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $135.05. About 814,200 shares traded or 52.70% up from the average. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Royal Gold Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGLD); 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS SOME DELIVERIES WILL BE DEFERRED TO LATER DATE; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss/Shr $2.35; 20/03/2018 Royal Gold Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD CITES TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF MILL PROCESSING FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q REV. $116.0M, EST. $112.9M; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 43C; 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EVALUATING CARRYING VALUE OF 0.78% TO 5.45% SLIDING-SCALE NSR GOLD ROYALTY & 1.09% NSR COPPER ROYALTY ON BARRICK’S PASCUA-LAMA PROJECT; 28/03/2018 – ROYAL GOLD INC RGLD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $100

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 147,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% . The institutional investor held 246,452 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, down from 393,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $431.35M market cap company. It closed at $35.01 lastly. It is down 65.46% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 17/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 on Pharmacodynamic and Tumor Biomarkers During Treatment with PCM-075 and Low-Dose; 07/03/2018 PCM 4Q Loss/Shr 22c; 25/04/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O REAFFIRMS FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR VIEW $2.00 TO $2.10; 27/03/2018 – PCM Named Most Valuable National Solutions Provider by ESET; 25/04/2018 – PCM Sees Revenue Growth in 3Q and 4Q Above 2Q Growt; 11/05/2018 – PCM, Inc. Presenting at B. Riley FBR’s 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, May 24 at 1:30 P.M. Pacific Time; 17/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 on Pharmacodynamic and Tumor Biomarkers During Treatment with PCM-075 and Low-Dose Cytarabine; 17/05/2018 – Trovagene Announces Completion of First Dosing Cohort of Patients in Ongoing Phase 1b/2 Trial of PCM-075 in Acute Myeloid Leuke; 16/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 Showing Synergy of PCM-075 in Combination with FLT3 Inhibitors in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML); 09/04/2018 – Paradigm Capital Management Exits Position in PCM

Analysts await Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 165.22% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.23 per share. RGLD’s profit will be $39.99M for 55.35 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Gold, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.56% EPS growth.

More notable recent Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “This Gold Company’s Oil Bets Are Really Paying Off – Nasdaq” on September 28, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Reasons to Add Royal Gold (RGLD) Stock to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “How Royal Gold (RGLD) Stock Stands Out in a Strong Industry – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Better Way to Follow This Hedge Fund Giantâ€™s Gold Advice – Nasdaq” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Royal Gold Strong on New Mines & Buyouts, Gold Prices a Woe – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold RGLD shares while 80 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 2.26% less from 51.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Management Limited Com accumulated 57,836 shares. Aqr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 111,396 shares stake. Private Wealth Partners Limited reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Van Eck Associate holds 2.03% or 4.55M shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Gru Llc holds 0.01% or 40,726 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Capital reported 0.17% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Aperio Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). The Michigan-based Ls Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 74,690 shares. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0.02% or 724,274 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Corporation, Maryland-based fund reported 16,335 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability owns 5,575 shares. The Texas-based Twin Tree Lp has invested 0.01% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). 9 are owned by Huntington Bancorp.

More notable recent PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds PCMI, WAGE, and ACIA Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations – GlobeNewswire” on August 13, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Moore Kuehn, PLLC Encourages Vical Incorporated (VICL), ASV Holdings, Inc. (ASV), PCM, Inc. (PCMI), WageWorks, Inc. (WAGE), and Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA) Investors to Contact Firm – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Insight Enterprises Completes Acquisition of PCM, Inc. – Business Wire” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Investigates the Recent Buyout – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does PCM, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PCMI) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.