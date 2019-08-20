Pcm (PCMI) Market Valuation Rose While Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Stake; As Newell Brands (NWL) Stock Value Declined, Holder Atria Investments Lowered Holding

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 147,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% . The institutional investor held 246,452 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, down from 393,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $431.10M market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 56,266 shares traded. PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) has risen 65.46% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 17/05/2018 – Trovagene Announces Completion of First Dosing Cohort of Patients in Ongoing Phase 1b/2 Trial of PCM-075 in Acute Myeloid Leuke; 25/04/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O REAFFIRMS FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR VIEW $2.00 TO $2.10; 27/03/2018 – PCM Named Most Valuable National Solutions Provider by ESET; 11/05/2018 – PCM, Inc. Presenting at B. Riley FBR’s 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, May 24 at 1:30 P.M. Pacific Time; 07/03/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.00 TO $2.10 INCLUDING ITEMS; 25/04/2018 – PCM 1Q EPS 23c; 25/04/2018 – PCM Sees Revenue Growth in 3Q and 4Q Above 2Q Growt; 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in PCM; 09/04/2018 – Paradigm Capital Management Exits Position in PCM; 16/04/2018 – TROVAGENE: PCM-075, FLT3 INHIBITORS COMBO SHOWED 97.3% TGI

Atria Investments Llc decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 66.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc sold 26,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 13,338 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $205,000, down from 39,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $16.08. About 3.04M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 03/04/2018 – ASTROS AND JOSTENS UNVEIL 2017 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP RINGS IN SPECIAL PREGAME CEREMONY; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL PLANS TO DIVEST UNITS REPRESENTING ABOUT 35% SALES; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – ACCELERATED TRANSFORMATION PLAN WILL RESULT IN 39% REDUCTION IN NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Maintains Commitment to 92c Annual Dividend Through 2019; 30/04/2018 – Jostens and Philadelphia Eagles to partner on historic championship ring; 23/04/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS – AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING, BOARD WILL BE EXPANDED TO COMPRISE 12 DIRECTORS; 17/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, MICHAEL B. POLK APPOINTED PRESIDENT; 05/04/2018 – Contigo Introduces Fashion-Forward Stainless Steel Couture Collection Water Bottle; 16/05/2018 – New Coleman Lantern Brings Sound and Light Together at Campsites; 11/04/2018 – Starboard Files Definitive Proxy Materials to Elect Four Highly Qualified Director Nominees to the Newell Board of Directors at the Upcoming 2018 Annual Meeting

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62M and $372.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dmc Global Inc by 13,866 shares to 193,214 shares, valued at $9.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 71,939 shares in the quarter, for a total of 427,244 shares, and has risen its stake in Axt Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI).

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $2.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 11,661 shares to 27,681 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 15,497 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,226 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of Nova Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 76,299 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company owns 7,568 shares. 567,277 were accumulated by Principal Fincl Grp Incorporated. Raymond James Ser Advsrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 131,323 shares. Cibc Ww holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 51,509 shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated reported 0.04% stake. Citadel Llc holds 0.03% or 4.33 million shares in its portfolio. Axa holds 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) or 75,669 shares. 104,490 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Inc. Capital Guardian Co reported 92,840 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 1.69 million shares. Mackenzie reported 47,132 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fund Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Sun Life Financial invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Okumus Fund Management Ltd reported 5.21% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $78,800 activity.

