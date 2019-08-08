Pcm (PCMI) Holder Ajo LP Upped Holding by $2.83 Million; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shares Rose, Holder Ibm Retirement Fund Has Increased Its Stake

Ibm Retirement Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibm Retirement Fund bought 4,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,088 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, up from 25,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibm Retirement Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $136.75. About 6.43M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PROGRAM-SALES OPERATIONS HEADED BY JANICE MARINELLI WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT; 09/04/2018 – Nelson, on the other hand, has a war chest of his own, including support of employees and executives from American Airlines and Disney; 07/05/2018 – Comcast readies all-cash gate crash of Disney-Fox deal; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BASED ON PRELIMINARY RESULTS, ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS STANDING FOR ELECTION WERE ELECTED TO BOARD; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 07/05/2018 – Fox Jumps on Report That Comcast Is Mulling Counterbid to Disney; 07/03/2018 – Forbes: Exclusive: Disney To Give Magic Touch To French Entertainment Complex; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Structure, Terms of Any Offer Would Be at Least as Favorable to Fox Holders as Disney Offer; 01/05/2018 – Disney Eats is a new digital channel focused on culinary experiences

Ajo Lp increased its stake in Pcm (PCMI) by 99.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp bought 78,489 shares as the company's stock rose 25.69% . The institutional investor held 157,392 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.77M, up from 78,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Pcm for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $430.24 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $34.9. About 87,177 shares traded. PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) has risen 65.46% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.46% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Partnervest Advisory Serv Ltd Liability has 0.27% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5,939 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp stated it has 14,004 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bellecapital Intl Limited has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Royal London Asset Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Regent Investment Mgmt Limited Com reported 15,083 shares. 29,338 were accumulated by Perkins Coie Trust. Assetmark holds 0.12% or 122,218 shares. Cap Advsr Ltd has 562 shares. Tarbox Family Office owns 4,253 shares. 13,696 were reported by Exane Derivatives. 234,500 were accumulated by Ulysses Mngmt Lc. Blue Fin Cap Inc has 0.28% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kidder Stephen W has invested 1.41% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kopp Investment Advsrs Limited Liability invested 0.23% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Captrust Financial Advisors has 92,126 shares.

