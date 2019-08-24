Pcm (PCMI) Holder Ajo LP Lifted Its Holding by $2.83 Million; Vipshop Hldgs LTD (VIPS) Market Value Declined While Keywise Capital Management LTD Upped by $10.97 Million Its Holding

Ajo Lp increased its stake in Pcm (PCMI) by 99.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp bought 78,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% . The institutional investor held 157,392 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.77M, up from 78,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Pcm for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $430.86M market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.95. About 261,797 shares traded or 4.73% up from the average. PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) has risen 65.46% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 25/04/2018 – PCM 1Q EPS 23c; 19/04/2018 – DJ PCM Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCMI); 25/04/2018 – PCM 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 07/03/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.00 TO $2.10 INCLUDING ITEMS; 14/05/2018 – PCM at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 16/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 Showing Synergy of PCM-075 in Combination with FLT3 Inhibitors in Acute Myeloid Le; 17/05/2018 – Trovagene Announces Completion of First Dosing Cohort of Patients in Ongoing Phase 1b/2 Trial of PCM-075 in Acute Myeloid Leukemia; 09/04/2018 – Paradigm Capital Management Exits Position in PCM; 25/04/2018 – PCM Sees Revenue Growth in 3Q and 4Q Above 2Q Growt; 28/03/2018 – PCM at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow

Keywise Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (VIPS) by 23.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd bought 1.37M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The hedge fund held 7.32 million shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.75M, up from 5.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $7.85. About 8.10M shares traded or 21.30% up from the average. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 21.24% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 26/04/2018 – COSMO LADY CHINA HOLDINGS CO LTD 2298.HK – SUBSCRIBERS ARE WINDCREEK, IMAGE FRAME INVESTMENT, VIPSHOP AND QUICK RETURNS; 30/03/2018 – Vipshop Holdings Committed to Invest Up to $250M Into a Private Equity Fund With Consumer Goods and Supply Chain as One of Its Key Investment Areas; 15/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Vipshop Trades Actively; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Rev $3.2B; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings Sees 2Q Rev CNY20.5B-CNY21.3B; 30/03/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS AND COMMITTED TO INVEST UP TO $250 MLN INTO A PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q EPS 12c; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Net $84.5M; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – LOOKING AHEAD, WILL CONTINUE TO WORK CLOSELY WITH TENCENT AND JD.COM IN ORDER TO IMPROVE TRAFFIC FLOW AND CONVERSION RATES; 30/03/2018 – VIPSHOP TO INVEST UP TO $250M INTO A PRIVATE EQUITY FUND

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49 billion and $19.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) by 1.13 million shares to 1.87M shares, valued at $111.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 58,647 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,495 shares, and cut its stake in Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS).

