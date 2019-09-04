PCM Inc. (PCMI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

PCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) and Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) are two firms in the Specialty Retail Other that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCM Inc. 32 0.20 N/A 1.97 17.70 Revolve Group Inc. 33 2.68 N/A 0.28 121.37

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Revolve Group Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to PCM Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. PCM Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us PCM Inc. and Revolve Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCM Inc. 0.00% 16.5% 3.3% Revolve Group Inc. 0.00% 32.1% 12.1%

Liquidity

PCM Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Revolve Group Inc. are 1.5 and 0.6 respectively. Revolve Group Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PCM Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for PCM Inc. and Revolve Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PCM Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Revolve Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Revolve Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $33 average target price and a 53.42% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 63.4% of PCM Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 35.2% of Revolve Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% are PCM Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PCM Inc. 0% -0.37% 25.69% 63.06% 65.46% 97.79% Revolve Group Inc. 0.97% 5.12% 0% 0% 0% 1.38%

For the past year PCM Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Revolve Group Inc.

Summary

Revolve Group Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors PCM Inc.

PCM, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Public Sector, and Canada. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, networks, printers, and related accessories and devices. The company also provides software asset management, and hardware sales and services, as well as software value-added reseller services, managed services, cloud-based services, consulting, and IT management and related services. PCM, Inc. markets its products, services, and solutions to individual; commercial businesses; state, local, and federal governments; and educational institutions through its sales force, field and internal service teams, direct marketing channels, and data centers. The company was formerly known as PC Mall, Inc. and changed its name to PCM, Inc. in December 2012. PCM, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.