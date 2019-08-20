PCM Inc. (PCMI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pier 1 Imports Inc. (NYSE:PIR)

PCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) and Pier 1 Imports Inc. (NYSE:PIR) are two firms in the Specialty Retail Other that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCM Inc. 32 0.20 N/A 1.97 17.70 Pier 1 Imports Inc. 13 0.01 N/A -62.16 0.00

Demonstrates PCM Inc. and Pier 1 Imports Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCM Inc. 0.00% 16.5% 3.3% Pier 1 Imports Inc. 0.00% -217.7% -29.3%

Volatility and Risk

PCM Inc. is 34.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.34. Pier 1 Imports Inc. has a 3.69 beta and it is 269.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PCM Inc. are 1.1 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Pier 1 Imports Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.2. PCM Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pier 1 Imports Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for PCM Inc. and Pier 1 Imports Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PCM Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pier 1 Imports Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Competitively Pier 1 Imports Inc. has an average price target of $0.5, with potential downside of -85.59%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 63.4% of PCM Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 47.3% of Pier 1 Imports Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.6% of PCM Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 5.1% of Pier 1 Imports Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PCM Inc. 0% -0.37% 25.69% 63.06% 65.46% 97.79% Pier 1 Imports Inc. -10.67% -47.83% -78.57% -77.59% -91.13% -37.05%

For the past year PCM Inc. had bullish trend while Pier 1 Imports Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors PCM Inc. beats Pier 1 Imports Inc.

PCM, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Public Sector, and Canada. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, networks, printers, and related accessories and devices. The company also provides software asset management, and hardware sales and services, as well as software value-added reseller services, managed services, cloud-based services, consulting, and IT management and related services. PCM, Inc. markets its products, services, and solutions to individual; commercial businesses; state, local, and federal governments; and educational institutions through its sales force, field and internal service teams, direct marketing channels, and data centers. The company was formerly known as PC Mall, Inc. and changed its name to PCM, Inc. in December 2012. PCM, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

Pier 1 Imports, Inc. engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios. As of February 25, 2017, the Company operated 941 stores in the United States and 77 stores in Canada It also operates e-Commerce Website, pier1.com. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.